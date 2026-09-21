‘Chicago Fire’ star teases the return of several fan-favorites in ‘haunting’ 300th episode

Season 15 of ‘Chicago Fire’ will premiere on Wednesday, October 7, at 9/8c on NBC.

'Chicago Fire' fans have much to look forward to in the show's season. Season 15 will not only reveal whether the firefighters made it out of the burning building, but also celebrate the series' momentous 300th episode. The show has always gone big for landmark episodes; therefore, fans are excited about what the team has in store this time. Plot details are under wraps, but series star Hanako Greensmith, who plays paramedic Violet Mikami, has shared a bit about what fans can expect. "I am so thrilled. I think the incidents are absolutely stunning. The ideas are haunting and exciting and thrilling, and I know that our stunt team and special effects team are doing an amazing job, and it's going to feature so many of your favorite characters. I really do not think it will disappoint," the actress shared with TV Insider about the 300th episode.

A still of Violet from 'Chicago Fire' — (Image Source: NBC | Adrian S Burrows)

The statement has caused a massive stir among the fanbase. The episode being described as "haunting" is making many speculate whether it takes place in someone's dreams as he or she fights for their life. Long-time character Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) is leaving the show, so the person in danger may be everyone's beloved Rescue Squad 3 firefighter. Greensmith also mentioned that the episode will feature several fan-favorite characters. When asked whether it will feature fan favorites currently in the show, or if certain faces from the past will also appear. Greensmith answered, "You will see some adored faces that you have not seen in a little while. I think it'll invite a lot of heartwarming material." This is the first time someone from the team has officially confirmed that the 300th episode will bring back characters from the past.

An image of Casey and Gabby from 'Chicago Fire' (Image Source: NBC |Jean Whiteside)

A stand-in casting call for Otis (Yuriy Sardarov) got fans thinking the character (now dead) will return for the 300th episode. He may be appearing in his best friend Joe's dreams. Though the returning characters have not been confirmed, fans hope to see people like Casey, Gabby, Brett, and Boden, who are essential to the show's legacy. According to One Chicago Center, several actors have been spotted wearing dress blues while filming the 300th episode. This may suggest the episode will feature a memorial, probably for Joe. Several characters probably return to pay their respects. Moreover, 'Chicago Fire' will become the longest-running live-action firefighter drama in television history by seasons, with its 15th installment. The 300th episode will be the 5th episode of the season and air on November 4. 'Chicago Fire' Season 15 will premiere on October 7 at 9/8c, only on NBC.