‘NCIS’ Season 24 confirmed to feature a cameo from an 80s star

Season 24 of ‘NCIS’ will premiere on Tuesday, October 6, at 8/7c on CBS.

'NCIS' Season 24 will be a bonanza for long-time fans. It will reportedly feature appearances from several beloved characters. The biggest name on this list is Michael Weatherly as former Very Special Agent Tony DiNozzo, according to Hidden Remote. However, it is not just old faces making their presence felt in the highly anticipated installment. Some new faces will also be there to entertain fans. In an interview with TV Insider, showrunner Steven D. Binder revealed that a star from the 80s will grace the procedural. The appearance will be a cameo that "fits in the story in a really nice, heartfelt way," Binder said. He added that the actor starred in a beloved 80s show. He teased that it was his favorite show from that era. Despite the tease, he kept both the star and the show's name close to his heart.

A still of Tony from 'NCIS' — (Image Source: CBS)

In the same interview, the showrunner shared that a "special guest star" will play a family member of a regular cast member this season. He did not reveal which character. Binder also informed that Weatherly will appear in multiple episodes, but will not feature in every episode. "He'll come in and out of the show," the showrunner shared. The fan favorite's appearance apparently transformed the long-running show. "It was sort of like discovering a new show. How does this show work?" Binder shared about the writing process after Tony's return. Weatherly returns to the show after featuring in Paramount+'s 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' spin-off. He last appeared in the flagship show in 2024 in Ducky's tribute episode.

A still of Torres and Mateo on 'NCIS' — (Image Source: CBS | Robert Voets)

The season will pick up after Season 23's devastating cliffhanger. NCIS Special Agent Nicholas Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) found himself in a tense face-off with McGee's son, Mateo (Patrick Keleher). Before the face-off, Torres found out Mateo lied about his NCIS cyber internship application. Mateo, with a gun, threatens Torres to drop the subject. Torres, in response, starts to bring out his firearm, and suddenly a gun goes off. The screen turns black without showing who pulled the trigger or if anyone was injured. Binder confirmed that both the characters will make it out alive. "Someone was hit. I can confirm that," he told TV Insider. "I sort of had my fill this season, all of us, of killing people. So I can rule that out... It's much more fun when someone's alive and been shot than when they're dead. And by fun, I mean, interesting." 'NCIS' returns on Tuesday, October 6, at 8/7c on CBS.