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‘Scrubs’ star joins ‘Shrinking’ Season 4 in recurring role

‘Shrinking’ Season 4 adds a familiar face from a hit medical comedy, bringing a new patient into Jimmy’s therapy practice.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Harrison Ford and Jason Segel in a still from 'Shrinking' (Cover Image Source: Robert Voets | @Apple)
Harrison Ford and Jason Segel in a still from 'Shrinking' (Cover Image Source: Robert Voets | @Apple)

Scott Foley has joined the recurring cast of Apple TV’s comedy series ‘Shrinking’ for Season 4. The ‘Scrubs’ actor will play a therapy patient in the upcoming season, according to Deadline. Created by Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein and Jason Segel, ‘Shrinking’ follows therapist Jimmy Laird (Segel), who struggles with grief after his wife’s death. He begins telling his patients exactly what he thinks, breaking professional boundaries and changing both their lives and his own. 

Judith Light has signed on for a recurring role in the fourth season. Christian Slater and Karen Gillan are also among the new additions. The returning cast includes Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley. Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick, and Cobie Smulders are set to appear as guest stars. Other announced additions include Jeff Daniels, Michael J. Fox, Candice Bergen, Sherry Cola, and Isabella Gomez. Apple TV has not disclosed further details about the new characters or their storylines. 

A still of Scott Foley
A still of Scott Foley (Image Source: Instagram | @scottkfoley)

Foley played Sean Kelly in ‘Scrubs’ and is set to reprise the role in Season 2 of ABC’s revival. His film credits include ‘Scream 3,’ and he returned to the horror franchise in ‘Scream 7.’ His recent television work includes ABC’s ‘Will Trent’ and Amazon’s ‘It’s Not Like That,’ in which he starred and served as an executive producer. Foley has also joined Hulu’s pilot ‘Young Americans’ as a series regular. He will play Judd Burchfield, the President of the United States, in the project.

Warner Bros. Television produces ‘Shrinking’ for Apple TV. The executive producers include Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Randall Winston, Rachna Fruchbom, Ashley Nicole Black, Bill Posley, Abraham Higginbotham, and Emily Wilson. Apple TV has not announced a premiere date for Season 4. 

Jason Segel and Lukita Maxwell in a still from 'Shrinking'
Jason Segel and Lukita Maxwell in a still from 'Shrinking' (Image Source: Kevin Estrada | @Apple)

Season 3 ended with Jimmy facing a new chapter in his personal life. After his daughter Alice left for college and Sean moved out, Jimmy struggled with the loneliness left behind. Paul returned from Connecticut to help him make peace with their strained relationship and arranged a breakfast meeting with Sofi, Jimmy’s former love interest. The finale ended with Jimmy and Sofi greeting each other, leaving their future open. Elsewhere, Gaby became engaged to Derrick, while Paul settled into retirement in Connecticut. These changes wrapped up several character arcs while leaving room for fresh stories in Season 4.

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