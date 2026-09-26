‘Chicago Fire’ Season 15 adds ‘Station 19’ fan favorite in mystery premiere role

A familiar face from 'Station 19' arrives in the 'Chicago Fire' Season 15 premiere, but his role at Firehouse 51 remains a mystery.

A familiar face from 'Station 19' will appear when 'Chicago Fire' returns for Season 15. He is listed for the October 7 premiere, as Firehouse 51 faces the fallout of last season's fire and takes on new candidates. It is unclear whether he will work at the firehouse or enter the story during a call. Carlos Miranda, who played Theo Ruiz on 'Station 19,' is listed as Jacob Morales in the premiere cast credits on Rotten Tomatoes. The listing calls Miranda a guest star and offers no description of Morales. No further details about Morales have been released. Miranda is listed for the premiere, with no later appearances announced.

Carlos Miranda as Theo Ruiz beside a fire truck in 'Station 19' (Image Source: ABC)

The casting brings Miranda back to a firehouse setting after his run as Theo in the final four seasons of 'Station 19.' His casting may be familiar to viewers of both firefighter dramas. Morales has no announced connection to Theo, and the shows have not announced a crossover.

Morales is one of several new names attached to the opening episode. Da’Vinchi joins the cast as series regular Marcus Burke, a firefighter candidate, while Matthew Daddario will appear as another candidate, McCaffrey. The Season 15 episode description reads, “Firehouse 51 faces the fallout of the warehouse fire; the team welcomes a new crop of probies into the fold.” It does not place Morales among the probies or explain his connection to the fire. His guest credit does not establish a recurring role.

The Season 14 finale ended before Kelly Severide could tell the team whether he had chosen the Firehouse 51 captain position or the chief role at the Office of Fire Investigation. Former Chief Dom Pascal had returned and urged him to take the captain's job. A call sent the crew to a burning building, where Pascal ordered an evacuation as the fire intensified. An explosion then engulfed the firefighters, leaving the outcome of the rescue unresolved. Season 15 will address that emergency as the new candidates arrive.

'Chicago Fire' premieres Wednesday, October 7 at 9 pm ET on NBC, with the episode available the following day on Peacock.