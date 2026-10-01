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Netflix drops major update for ‘The Night Agent’ Season 4 in explosive first look video

'The Night Agent' starring Gabriel Basso is currently streaming on Netflix
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 5 MINUTES AGO
A still of Peter from 'The Night Agent' (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Yigit Eken)
A still of Peter from 'The Night Agent' (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Yigit Eken)

Netflix has dropped some major news about its hit action thriller. On its official YouTube account, the streamer announced in a video that the team has wrapped up production on the fourth and final season of 'The Night Agent.' The video features actors filming some explosive scenes for the upcoming installment. Gabriel Basso, who plays Peter Sutherland, also discussed what fans can expect from the swan song. "Peter has some new friends. Peter has some new foes," he said as the camera panned to other actors shooting their scenes. He then addressed those who have stuck with the show since the beginning. "To everyone who has watched the show, thank you. We’ve worked really hard to make this an explosive series finale," the actor shared.

A still of Peter from 'The Night Agent' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)
A still of Peter from 'The Night Agent' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

The announcement also revealed the release window. Netflix declared that the final season of 'The Night Agent' will release sometime in 2027. The brief teaser is action-packed, with one scene showing a plane exploding. The penultimate season ended with Peter deciding to heal from his trauma. He also requested Aiden Mosley (Albert Jones) to give him a new partner. It is unclear who will be assigned to him, but some speculate that it could be fan-favorite Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan), who was nowhere to be seen last season. The show previously revealed that Rose is living in California and working at a tech startup called AdVerse. She also remains on Peter's mind. The teaser didn't feature her, but Deadline reported that she will indeed feature in the final season. 

The Night Agent (Netflix)
A still of Rose and Peter from 'The Night Agent' (Image Source: Netflix)

Creator and showrunner Shawn Ryan previously said the team is a fan of the actress and will welcome her when they have the right story. "I love Luciane as an actress, I love her as a person, and if and when we have the right storyline for her we’ll beg her to come back to the show," he said, as per Deadline. Netflix announced Season 4 as the thriller's final installment back in May. Ryan was happy to deliver a "proper and thrilling conclusion" to the show. “I’m so grateful to Netflix and Sony Pictures Television for partnering with me on The Night Agent and for giving us the space to deliver a definitive final season to our worldwide legion of fans,” he said. “We are hard at work to complete our story and to make our final season one our fans will never forget.” All episodes of 'The Night Agent' are currently streaming on Netflix

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