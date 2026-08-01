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Fan favorite ‘Chicago Fire’ star to exit after just 2 seasons

Dermot Mulroney is to exit ‘Chicago Fire’ after wrapping up his storyline early on in the upcoming season.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
A still of Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) in 'Chicago Fire' (Cover Image Source: NBC | Photo by Peter Gordon)
A still of Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) in 'Chicago Fire' (Cover Image Source: NBC | Photo by Peter Gordon)

Another 'Chicago Fire' alum is hanging up his boots in the upcoming season. Just as the 'One Chicago' fandom was coming to terms with the impending departure of Joe Miñoso, they will have to deal with Dermot Mulroney's exit. According to Deadline, the actor will wrap up Dom Pascal's storyline early in Season 15 and then exit the series. Mulroney joined the series in Season 13, becoming a fan favorite in a short time. "I'm really the new guy in a brand new experience. I've never played a part that will last this long. I've never worked on a job for this many months as our filming schedule rolls over into 2025," Mulroney shared after joining the series to NBC. "It's rare for me to work on a character where I don't already know the storyline... So, I'm having the most amazing time in a new process. [I've been acting] a long time—it's so nice to have a new way to look at creating a role, originating a role."

Still of Dom Pascal in 'Chicago Fire'
Still of Dom Pascal in 'Chicago Fire' — Image Source: NBC | Peter Gordon

His character, Dom, joined Firehouse 51 to replace Eamonn Walker's Wallace Boden as the Battalion Chief. It took some time for him and the crew to get on the same page, but ultimately he formed a great bond with his team. His biggest storyline was arguably balancing his job while mourning the recent death of his wife, Monica (KaDee Strickland). Things turned a bit troublesome when, during the crossover with 'Chicago Med' and 'Chicago P.D.' in March, he disregarded an order from the FBI while investigating a bio weapon. His actions led to his arrest. Eventually, authorities also let him go from the Chicago Fire Department (CFD). These unexpected turns of events push him to consider the offer from a former colleague in Phoenix. He packs up his bags to become the Battalion Chief in the Phoenix Fire Department. The actor then went on a hiatus from Season 14 and returned straight in the finale, 'Thank You.' The finale saw him discussing Severide's (Taylor Kinney) professional future. 

Still from 'Chicago Fire' Season 13
Still from 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 — Image Source: NBC | Peter Gordon

Just as Severide was about to inform his former Battalion Chief whether he would become the Chief of Firehouse 51 or the Chief of Fire Investigation, an emergency call interrupted their conversation. While the team was dealing with a building fire, Dom was guiding them from the outside with Violet (Hanako Greensmith) and Novak (Jocelyn Hudon). Things go south when a massive explosion leaves the fates of firefighters in the rescue operation up in the air. Season 15 will pick up right after the explosion. As far as how Dom will exit the show is concerned, he may leave the place due to his job. He could stay for a while to support his mates through the aftermath of the accident, closing the book on the relationships he built during his time in Firehouse 51.

Still of Lyla Novak, Violet Mikami, and Dom Pascal in Chicago Fire Season 14 Episode 21. (Image Source: NBC | Elizabeth Sisson)
Still of Lyla Novak, Violet Mikami, and Dom Pascal in Chicago Fire Season 14 Episode 21. (Image Source: NBC | Elizabeth Sisson)

Dermot Mulroney, however, is not bidding farewell to the small screen, as he will reportedly continue to appear as a regular in Netflix's hit series 'The Hunting Wives.' 'Chicago Fire' is set to return this fall on October 7, at 9/8c only on NBC.

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