‘Chicago Fire’ original cast member’s exit confirmed as NBC drama heads into Season 15 this fall

Firehouse 51 is about to lose one of its longest-serving firefighters in Season 15, which will premiere on October 7

One of ‘Chicago Fire’s’ longest-serving stars is preparing to leave the NBC drama. After playing firefighter Joe Cruz for more than a decade, Joe Miñoso will be stepping away from the series. According to Variety, Miñoso is leaving ‘Chicago Fire’ after 15 seasons. However, fans won't have to say goodbye immediately. The actor is expected to appear in several episodes at the beginning of the upcoming season so the series can wrap up Cruz's arc before his exit. No official reason has been given for Miñoso's departure as of this writing. He has been part of ‘Chicago Fire’ since nearly the beginning of the series. He first appeared in the pilot episode as a guest star before becoming a recurring cast member throughout Season 1. His role quickly grew, and by the time Season 2 arrived, he had been promoted to a series regular.

Joe Miñoso as Joe Cruz in a still from 'Chicago Fire' Season 14 Episode 7 (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Peter Gordon)

His exit also means the list of original cast members is now even shorter. Before this announcement, Miñoso was one of only four original cast members still on the show alongside Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, and Christian Stolte. While one firefighter is preparing to leave, another is about to walk through the station doors. Season 15 will introduce ‘BMF’ actor Da'Vinchi as a new series regular, and he will portray a new firefighter joining Firehouse 51. Behind the scenes, the show is also welcoming Victor Teran as its new showrunner following Andrea Newman's departure after leading the series for 14 seasons. Of course, Cruz's farewell comes with plenty of unfinished business after the Season 14 finale. The episode brought back former Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney), who returned to discuss Severide's (Kinney) professional future.

Jocelyn Hudon as Lyla Novak, Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami, and Dermot Mulroney as Dom Pascal during 'Chicago Fire' Season 14 Episode 21 (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Elizabeth Sisson)

Pascal presented him with two career paths: becoming chief at Firehouse 51 or leading Fire Investigation. Just as Severide was about to reveal his choice, duty called. An emergency alarm interrupted the conversation before viewers got an answer. Away from the firehouse, Cruz was dealing with exciting news at home. During a breakfast scene with his coworkers, he joked that he hoped his growing family would welcome another boy because, as he put it, “girls are scary.” Later, his wife Chloe rushed to Gaffney Medical Center after experiencing some bleeding during her pregnancy. Fortunately, medical staff explained that the issue was due to a minor irritated blood vessel. Then came the surprise nobody saw coming. Instead of one baby, the Cruz family learned they would soon welcome twins.

Joe Miñoso as Joe Cruz in a still from 'Chicago Fire' Season 14 Episode 16 (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Peter Gordon)

The finale saved its biggest shock for the closing minutes. Firehouse 51 responded to a massive blaze at a storage facility, sending several firefighters inside the burning building. Conditions quickly became dangerous as smoke reduced visibility and the crew realized the roof was on the verge of collapsing. Firefighters scrambled to escape while those outside, including Stella, Herrmann, and Pascal, switched into emergency response mode. A Mayday call rang out over the radios as flames spread, leaving multiple firefighters in danger. NBC ended the season without revealing who makes it out alive, leaving fans waiting for answers. ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 15 premieres on October 7, when fans will finally discover who survives the disaster and begin saying goodbye to one of Firehouse 51's much-loved firefighters.