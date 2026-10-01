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‘Reacher’ spinoff ‘Neagley’ gets exciting future update from Prime Video

‘Neagley’ Season 1 ends with Frances Neagley facing the fallout of a case that hits close to home, leaving questions about what comes next.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A still of Maria Sten as Frances Neagley from 'Neagley' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @primevideo)
A still of Maria Sten as Frances Neagley from 'Neagley' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @primevideo)

Prime Video has renewed ‘Neagley’ for Season 2, bringing back the crime drama led by Maria Sten that expands the world of ‘Reacher.’ The announcement comes as the original series prepares for its sixth season, while Season 5 remains in production. According to Variety, Amazon reported that ‘Neagley’ attracted 40 million viewers during its first 13 days on Prime Video.

The streamer ranked it as the fourth most-viewed original series debut in the platform’s history. Amazon has not specified how it calculates viewership. Furthermore, international audiences accounted for 52% of the show's reported viewership, highlighting its reach beyond the United States.

Neagley’ follows Frances Neagley, a former Army investigator who served as Jack Reacher’s protege. She now works as a private investigator, handling cases independently. The first season begins when Neagley learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident. Determined to uncover the truth, she investigates the circumstances surrounding the death and pursues justice. The mystery gives the series its central storyline while exploring Neagley’s investigative skills and personal connections.

Alan Ritchson and Maria Sten in a still from 'Neagley' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @primevideo)
Alan Ritchson and Maria Sten in a still from 'Neagley' (Image Source: Instagram | @primevideo)

Season 1 also featured Greyston Holt, Adeline Rudolph, Jasper Jones, Matthew Del Negro, and Damon Herriman. Alan Ritchson made a guest appearance as Jack Reacher, reprising the character from the original series. Neagley originated in Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novels before appearing in the television adaptation. Nick Santora and Nicholas Wootton serve as co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers. Lee Child also executive produces the series, based on the characters from his novels.

Additional executive producers include Don Granger, Sam Hill, Adam Higgs, and Lisa Kussner. Paramount Television Studios and Amazon MGM Studios produce the show. Carolyn Harris, Kenny Madrid, and Niko Fernandez oversee the project for Paramount Television Studios. Amazon MGM Studios executive Peter Friedlander credited the series’ international audience and Sten’s performance when discussing its reception.

An image of Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher (Cover Image Source: Amazon Studios | Reacher)
An image of Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher (Image Source: Amazon Studios | Reacher)

"Maria Sten delivers a commanding, layered performance that drives every episode, and Nick Santora and Nicholas Wootton have built a world that is both thrilling and compelling. We are excited to continue this story and explore what’s next for Neagley with our partners at Paramount Television Studios," he said. Prime Video has not announced a release date or shared further plot details for the next chapter of the series.

Before leading ‘Neagley’, Maria Sten starred as Jillian Hope Hodgson in Syfy’s horror anthology ‘Channel Zero: The Dream Door,’ and played Liz Tremayne in DC’s ‘Swamp Thing.’ Santora, meanwhile, created the crime drama ‘Breakout Kings’ and served as showrunner on the CBS action series ‘Scorpion.’ His other writing credits include ‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Law & Order,’ reflecting his experience across crime, procedural, and character-driven television.

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