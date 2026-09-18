FX’s ‘Far Cry’ adds five big names to its star-studded cast

‘Fargo’ alums are reuniting with Noah Hawley on his latest project, as FX's 'Far Cry' adds more stars to its cast.

FX’s anthology series ‘Far Cry’ has officially landed five new names in its cast. Brendan Gleeson, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Hamish Linklater, Sam Spruell, and Jamie Demetriou have joined the ongoing list of ‘Far Cry’s’ confirmed performers, according to Deadline. The project, inspired by the Ubisoft video game series, had previously roped in Rob Mac (the series' co-creator), Lizzy Caplan, and Steve Buscemi. The character details about the new entrants have been kept under wraps.

[L-R] Brendan Gleeson, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Sam Spruell (Image Source: Getty Images | [L-R] Photo by Michael Loccisano, Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer, and Photo by Elisabetta A. Villa)

Hawley and Mac are executive producing the series via their respective production companies, 26 Keys Productions and More Better Productions. Hawley is also known to have created FX’s critically acclaimed ‘Fargo’ and ‘Alien: Earth.’ This new series will draw inspiration from the game it is based on, so each season will have a new setting and cast.

[L] Hamish Linklater and [R] Jamie Demetriou (Image Source: [L] Instagram | @therealhamishlinklater and [R] Instagram | @jamiedemetriou)

Three out of the five new entrants have previously collaborated with Hawley on other projects. Leigh and Spruell were part of the fifth season of ‘Fargo,’ while Linklater appeared in Season 3. Brendan Gleeson has an Academy Award nomination for his work in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and an Emmy for his performance as Winston Churchill in ‘Into the Storm.’ Leigh has an Academy Award nomination for ‘The Hateful Eight,’ and has appeared in ‘Atypical’ and ‘Hunters.’

Meanwhile, Linklater has an Emmy nomination this year for Apple TV’s ‘Widow’s Bay,’ and also starred in Amazon’s ‘Gen V.’ Spruell’s notable works include ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ and ‘Alien: Earth’ Season 2, whereas Jamie Demetriou, who co-created and co-stars in ‘Stath Lets Flats,’ has an upcoming vehicle ready—the Netflix version of ‘Pride and Prejudice’ and Season 6 of ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ which is set in London.

[L-R] Rob Mac, Lizzy Caplan, and Steve Buscemi (Image Source: [L-R] Instagram | @robmac, Getty Images for IMDb via Robby Klein, and Getty Images via Dia Dipasupil)

‘Far Cry’ has been in active development at FX since the network officially announced the series in November 2025. The video game series it is based on has had six main game titles, as well as seven sequels and spin-offs, since its launch in 2004. Over 100 million players worldwide have been drawn to this universe, which is known for its first-person shooter gameplay, open-world exploration, and emphasis on both story-driven campaigns and larger-than-life villains.

Noah Hawley has mentioned that while ‘Far Cry’ would borrow heavily from the video game series, it will not follow any of the existing ‘Far Cry’ game plots. This series is set to air on FX and Hulu in the US and on Disney+ everywhere else. The FX series’ plot details and release date have not been revealed yet, and the filming start date has not been announced. It remains to be seen which of the newly announced ‘Far Cry’ cast members would play the season’s main villain, in case this series continues to follow the tradition of the ‘Far Cry’ video games that always featured a notable antagonist.