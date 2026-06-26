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Noah Hawley’s ‘Far Cry’ anthology series adds ‘Mean Girls’ star to its growing cast

The FX series will adapt the popular video game franchise of the same name by Ubisoft, with it's latest game, 'Far Cry 6' dropping in 2021.
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
An image of Noah Hawley at the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @noahhawley)
An image of Noah Hawley at the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @noahhawley)

Noah Hawley's TV adaptation of 'Far Cry' has made an exciting addition to its cast. The anthology series, based on Ubisoft’s video game franchise of the same name, was given a series order at FX and Hulu in November 2025. Hawley is set to executive produce alongside 'It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia' actor Rob Mac, who will also star in the series. Variety reported that Lizzy Caplan has joined the project in an undisclosed role. The series is set to follow an anthology format, with each season featuring a new cast and setting, much like the video games. 'Far Cry' is a first-person shooter game in which players are dropped into an isolated wilderness environment where they must fight against tyrannical warlords or a doomsday cult to free the oppressed population through explosive combat. 

An image of Lizzy Caplan from 'Mean Girls' (Image Source: Paramount Pictures | Mean Girls)
An image of Lizzy Caplan from 'Mean Girls' (Image Source: Paramount Pictures | Mean Girls)

It was launched in 2004, with its latest game, 'Far Cry 6,' releasing in 2021. Caplan's breakout role was playing Janis Ian in 2004's cult teen comedy 'Mean Girls.' She also appeared in the 'Now You See Me' franchise. Her other notable film credits include ' The Interview,' 'Allied,' '127 Hours,' and 'Save the Date.' The 43-year-old actress has also starred in popular shows like 'Castle Rock,' 'Truth Be Told,' 'Fatal Attraction,' and 'Zero Day.' In 2022, she appeared as Libby in FX's drama series 'Fleishman Is In Trouble,' alongside Jesse Eisenberg, Adam Brody, and Claire Danes. Caplan received an Emmy award nomination for 'Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series' for her work on the show.  

An image of Noah Hawley from May 2026 (Image Source: Instagram | @noahhawley)
An image of Noah Hawley from May 2026 (Image Source: Instagram | @noahhawley)

Hawley had said in 2025, "What I love about the 'Far Cry' game franchise is it’s an anthology. Each game is a variation of a theme, the same way each season of 'Fargo' is a variation on a theme. To create a big action show that can change from year to year, while always exploring the nature of humanity through this complex and chaotic lens, is a dream come true. I’m excited to partner with Rob and bring our shared irreverent, ambitious sensibility to the screen." 

An image of Rob Mac from 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' (Image Source: FX | It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia)
An image of Rob Mac from 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' (Image Source: FX | It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia)

The 59-year-old filmmaker, author, and singer has created other shows for FX, including the anthology series 'Fargo' (2014–2024), the surrealist superhero drama 'Legion' (2017–2019), and the sci-fi horror 'Alien: Earth' (2025–present). Mac will executive produce for his More Better Productions banner, while Hawley, Simon Emanuel, and Emilia Serrano will serve as EPs under their 26 Keys Productions. Moreover, Nick Frenkel will exec produce for 3 Arts, and Margaret Boykin, Peter Calloway, Monica Macer, Gerard Guillemot, John Campisi, and Austin Dill will do so for Ubisoft Film & Television. 

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