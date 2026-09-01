When will 'Moana' release on Disney+? Everything we know about live-action comedy

Disney’s live-action 'Moana' is heading to digital platforms before its physical release, but its Disney+ future remains unclear.

Disney’s live-action ‘Moana’ is heading to home viewing after its theatrical run. The movie arrives on digital platforms on September 8. Fans can buy or rent the movie through services including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango. Disney will release the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD editions on October 6. However, no release date has been set for the live-action Moana on Disney+.

The live-action was released in theatres on July 10. Thomas Kail directed the remake. Catherine Lagaʻaia plays Moana, while Dwayne Johnson returns as Maui in live action. Rena Owen plays Gramma Tala. John Tui stars as Chief Tui, and Frankie Adams plays Sina. The digital release comes less than two months after the movie opened in theaters. Disney will include several bonus features with the home release. The extras include a sing-along version and behind-the-scenes footage. Fans can see how the team built Motunui and created the movie’s choreography and costumes.

Catherine Laga'aia as Moana in a still from 'Moana' trailer — (Image Source: YouTube | Disney)

Another feature focuses on the music. Lin-Manuel Miranda joins Mark Mancina and Opetaia Foaʻi to discuss the original songs and the new track “Along the Way.” Disney will release a limited-edition 4K UHD SteelBook on October 6. The package features Lagaʻaia and Johnson as Moana and Maui, along with Pua and Heihei.

The story follows Moana as she answers the ocean's call and sets out on a dangerous mission. Her island faces a threat that could destroy its people, so she must travel beyond the reef to restore the heart of Te Fiti. Maui, the mighty demigod who stole the heart of Te Fiti, must help Moana restore it and lift the darkness spreading across the islands.

A still from the trailer of 'Moana' (Image Source: YouTube | @Disney)

Their journey takes them across the ocean, where they face dangerous creatures and other challenges. Moana must rely on her courage and determination to complete the mission. The live-action film follows the main story of Disney’s 2016 animated hit.

It brings familiar characters, songs, and locations to life through live-action performances and new production designs. Catherine Lagaʻaia plays Moana in her first major film role. Dwayne Johnson returns to the character of Maui after voicing him in the animated movie.

Dwayne Johnson as Maui in a still from 'Moana' trailer — (Image Source: YouTube | Disney)

The remake keeps the story focused on Moana’s bond with her family and her connection to the ocean. Her relationship with Maui forms another key part of the adventure. The home release follows a disappointing theatrical run, while the live-action remake opened to $43.1 million domestically.

The original animated ‘Moana’ earned about $684 million worldwide after its 2016 release. ‘Moana 2’ reached the $1 billion mark worldwide in 2024.