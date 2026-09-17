Apple TV’s ‘Disavowed’ adds Emmy-nominated ‘Fargo’ star to James Marsden CIA thriller

The CIA thriller follows a fired case officer pursuing a $15 million bounty on an elusive assassin, and it features an insane cast.

Apple TV’s upcoming action thriller ‘Disavowed’ has expanded its cast as production on the James Marsden-led series moves forward. Marsden stars as Brad Griffin, a CIA case officer who is abruptly fired while hunting an assassin.

Now, Bokeem Woodbine has joined ‘Disavowed’ as a series regular. Details about his character have not been disclosed, leaving his place in Griffin’s pursuit under wraps. Woodbine joins a cast that also includes ‘The Walking Dead’ star Norman Reedus and ‘Blade Runner 2049’ actor Sylvia Hoeks. Apple TV has not revealed the roles Reedus and Hoeks will play either.

The show’s official logline states, “Disavowed follows legendary CIA Case Officer Brad Griffin (Marsden), who is abruptly fired in the middle of a global hunt for an elusive assassin responsible for killing his colleague. Disgraced and outcast from the world of intelligence, all bets are off when Brad decides to go after the 15 million-dollar federal bounty on the assassin’s head.” Apple TV has not announced when the series will begin filming or premiere.

Bokeem Woodbine as Herman Schultz, also known as Shocker, in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ (Image Source: Sony Pictures Releasing)

The series was created by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, the screenwriters behind ‘Uncharted.’ The pair will serve as executive producers alongside Marsden and Tom Spezialy. Michelle MacLaren, whose television credits include ‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘Better Call Saul’ and ‘The Morning Show,’ will direct the first two episodes and executive produce. Rebecca Hobbs, Theresa Kang and Caroline Garity are also executive producers, while Blue Marble Pictures will produce the series for Apple Studios.

Bokeem Woodbine as Mike Milligan in ‘Fargo’ Season 2 (Image Source: FX)

‘Disavowed’ marks Woodbine’s return to Apple TV after he appeared as Bootsy in the 2025 comedy-drama ‘Government Cheese.’ The actor received an Emmy nomination for playing Mike Milligan in the second season of FX’s ‘Fargo.’ His other television credits include ‘Halo,’ ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga,’ and ‘Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.’ He has also appeared in movies including ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife,’ and ‘Queen & Slim.’

Woodbine will next appear in the second season of Showtime’s ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ and the A24 movie ‘Primetime.’ Further casting and production details for ‘Disavowed’ have not been announced. Apple TV has also yet to confirm the show’s episode count or release date.