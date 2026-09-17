Is ‘American Hostage’ based on a true story? What happened to Tony Kiritsis and Dick Hall?

The MGM+ series revisits a 63-hour 1977 standoff where Tony Kiritsis held Dick Hall captive with a shotgun.

‘American Hostage’ revisits a 1977 kidnapping that brought Indianapolis to a standstill and turned a radio reporter into a negotiator. Giovanni Ribisi plays Tony Kiritsis, who held mortgage broker Dick Hall, played by Kristoffer Polaha, captive for 63 hours, while Jon Hamm stars as WIBC reporter Fred Heckman.

The MGM+ series is based on a true story, although parts of the eight-episode adaptation were created for television. The central hostage crisis, Kiritsis’ dispute with Hall’s mortgage company, and Heckman’s role in the negotiations all happened. The relationship between Heckman’s wife, Barbara, and Hall’s wife, Ibby, is among the elements added by the show’s writers.

Kiritsis was facing foreclosure on land he had purchased to develop a shopping center. Meridian Mortgage Company had loaned him the money, but he claimed that the company later discouraged businesses from leasing space at the proposed development. He believed Meridian had prevented the project from succeeding and was trying to take the property from him.

Jon Hamm as radio reporter Fred Heckman in ‘American Hostage’ (Image Source: MGM+)

On February 8, 1977, Kiritsis entered the company’s Indianapolis office looking for its president, M.L. Hall. When he discovered that Hall was away, Kiritsis took his son, Richard “Dick” Hall, hostage instead. He placed a wire around Hall’s neck and connected it to the trigger of a shotgun. The weapon was designed to fire if Hall tried to escape or made a sudden movement. Kiritsis marched Hall four blocks in near-zero-degree temperatures to the Indiana Statehouse before taking him to his apartment

He demanded that Meridian cancel his debt, apologize for how it treated him, and pay him several million dollars. He also wanted immunity from prosecution. Authorities and Meridian played along with his demands in an effort to secure Hall’s release.

Kristoffer Polaha as Dick Hall is led through Indianapolis by Giovanni Ribisi as Tony Kiritsis in ‘American Hostage’ (Image Source: MGM+)

During the standoff, Kiritsis largely communicated through WIBC radio reporter Fred Heckman. Their conversations were sometimes broadcast, allowing Kiritsis to describe his dispute with Meridian directly to listeners. Some members of the public began to view him as someone fighting a financial institution, even as Hall remained attached to a loaded weapon.

After 63 hours, Kiritsis brought Hall before reporters on February 10. He delivered a speech, removed the wire from Hall’s neck, and released him before firing the shotgun into the ceiling. Hall escaped without being shot, bringing the three-day standoff to an end.

Despite the promise of immunity, Kiritsis was arrested after freeing Hall. He was charged with kidnapping, armed robbery, and armed extortion but was found not guilty by reason of insanity. The verdict contributed to a change in Indiana law. Legislation commonly called the “Kiritsis Law” subsequently established additional verdict options for cases involving mental illness, including “guilty but mentally ill.”

Jon Hamm as Fred Heckman meets with officials during the hostage crisis in ‘American Hostage’ (Image Source: MGM+)

Kiritsis was committed to psychiatric institutions for 11 years and released in January 1988. Life after his release remained restricted. Kiritsis had difficulty finding an apartment and could not get approved for car insurance. He lived primarily on a military pension and developed diabetes, which led to a partial foot amputation after he fell into a diabetic coma in 2000. He died in Indianapolis on January 28, 2005, at age 72.

Mireille Enos as Barbara Heckman and Jon Hamm as Fred Heckman in ‘American Hostage’ (Cover Image Source: MGM+)

Hall survived the standoff, but the effects of the kidnapping continued long after his release. He later wrote a book about Kiritsis and the emotional consequences he faced over the following decades. Polaha told People in an interview that he read Hall’s book several times while preparing to play him. The actor also studied archival interviews, news footage and recordings of calls from the crisis to understand Hall’s experience.

The series does not recreate every part of the story exactly. Cocreator Eileen Myers told TV Insider that the friendship between Barbara Heckman, played by Mireille Enos, and Ibby Hall, played by Kat Cunning, was invented for the adaptation. The writers also use the conflict among the police, prosecutors, and Kiritsis’ lawyers to introduce dark comedy into the crime drama. ‘American Hostage’ is adapted from the 2022 scripted podcast of the same name, in which Hamm also played Heckman. The series premieres with two episodes on Sunday, September 20, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MGM+.