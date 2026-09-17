‘Sheriff Country’ and ‘Fire Country’ stars tease a crossover romance in the franchise

‘Sheriff Country’ and ‘Fire Country’ will return with their new seasons on October 9 on CBS.

CBS is currently basking in the glow of the 'Fire Country' franchise. The show has not only been a sure-shot performer for the network, but has also provided an equally successful spin-off titled 'Sheriff Country.' The Morena Baccarin-starrer spin-off is just one season in and has already created a rich world for the fans. According to Deadline, this world is set to get further complicated, as a romance will reportedly develop between characters from each show. It is the first time the franchise will showcase a romance spanning two shows. Morena Baccarin and Max Thieriot teased the storyline at a press event. Baccarin plays Mickey Fox and leads 'Sheriff Country,' and Thieriot plays Bode Donovan, who leads 'Fire Country.'

A still of Nathan and Mickey from Sheriff Country (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @firesheriffcbs)

Donovan, talking about the universe, lets the secret come out. "I'm gonna drop this bomb, but only hint at it. There may be some cross-show…" he began to say. Baccarin continued, "Crossover love." Thieriot then added, "…that takes place this season as well. So I'm not gonna say who those two people are, but there might be something there that everybody's gonna get to see." The two shows have interacted for cases and several other issues, but this is completely new territory. The actors did not reveal the characters in this storyline. However, Baccarin did rule out her character as a possible candidate. "Well, given that my (Mickey Fox) last boyfriend didn't work out so good for us, I think Mickey's feeling a little burned at the moment, it's all about getting her life back on track," she explained. "I know that there are plans to have some sort of love interest, but I think a little bit further in the future for Mickey."

A still of Nathan and Bode from 'Sheriff Country- Fire Country' crossover — (Image Source: CBS | Eric Milner)

Both shows are set to crossover on November 6. According to TV Insider, the stars discussed the crossover in CBS's virtual press day for the upcoming fall season. The team teased more from Bode and deputy Nathan Boone (Matt Lauria), who became a fan-favorite pair last year. "It's a very fun crossover, actually," Baccarin shared. "We all got to work with different people. I mean, I think Boone and Bode are still — I got to pair up quite a bit with Kevin Alejandro, which was super fun." Sheriff Country showrunner Matt Lopez shared some characters that will feature in the crossover. "Yeah, there were folks who were not involved in last year's crossover who are this season. So you can look for Cassidy Campbell [Michele Weaver] and Jake [Jordan Calloway] from Fire Country figures. Yeah, it's a good mix," he said.

A still of Bode from Fire Country (Image Source: YouTube | Global TV)

As per available information, Alejandro, Max Thieriot, and Jules Latimer (Eve) from 'Fire Country' will guest star in 'Sheriff Country.' Baccarin, Lauria, and Weaver, Amanda Arcuri, and Ian Quinlan from 'Sheriff Country' will reportedly guest star on 'Fire Country.' The crossover will start with 'Sheriff Country's' 'No Way In' and end with 'Fire Country's' 'No Way Out.' Both shows will return with their latest seasons on October 9 on CBS.