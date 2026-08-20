‘The Upshaws’ star joins Steve Buscemi, Tramell Tillman and many more for ‘Murderbot’ Season 2

Alexander Skarsgard will reprise his role as the eponymous SecUnit in 'Murderbot' Season 2

Apple TV's ‘Murderbot’ Season 2 is set to welcome Michael Sheen and Steve Buscemi to its star-studded cast. The duo joins a stellar ensemble that includes Wanda Sykes, Tramell Tillman, Patton Oswalt, Martha Plimpton, Bridget Everett, Blair Underwood and Brendan Hunt, among others, who appear as recurring or guest stars in the highly anticipated sequel. The full cast list also includes Nicholas Braun, Topher Grace, Katy O’Brian, Kali Reis, Jason George, Britne Oldford, Damian Young, Divian Ladwa, Ella Jay Basco, Etienne Beydon, Griffin Newman, Jaedynn Latter, Maddy Strauss, Marc Menchaca, Meredith Salenger, and Nia Otchere-Sarfo. However, character details have yet to be revealed.

The first season of ‘Murderbot’, which was based on the debut novella, ‘All Systems Red,’ in Martha Wells’ acclaimed ‘Murderbot Diaries’ series. The series debuted on May 16, 2025, and Season 1 concluded on July 11 with its final episode. Apple renewed the series for a second season before the Season 1 finale even aired, proving its confidence in the show. What we do know is that Alexander Skarsgård will reprise his role as the eponymous SecUnit, alongside Noma Dumezweni, David Dastmalchian, Sabrina Wu, Akshay Khanna, Tattiawna Jones, and Tamara Podemski.

A poster of ‘Murderbot’ (Image Source: Apple TV Press)

Season 2 will also be based on one of the later novellas in the series, titled ‘Artificial Condition.’ It follows Murderbot’s travels back to one of its past locations and meets a new companion, a piece of artificial intelligence it names ART. As a result, some of the stars mentioned above are believed to be voicing ART. Production on the second season is well underway, with no official premiere date as of yet. However, 2026 or 2027 appears to be a possible launch window.

That growing cast is especially interesting because many of the names are already established within the Apple TV ecosystem. Hunt stars as Coach Beard on ‘Ted Lasso’ and Tillman appears in ‘Severance’ as Mr. Milchick. Michael Sheen and Steve Buscemi further boost the star power of the lineup, fueling anticipation for their roles in the upcoming sequel.