MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘The Upshaws’ star joins Steve Buscemi, Tramell Tillman and many more for ‘Murderbot’ Season 2

Alexander Skarsgard will reprise his role as the eponymous SecUnit in 'Murderbot' Season 2
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Alexander Skarsgård in 'Murderbot' (Cover Image Source: Apple TV)
Alexander Skarsgård in 'Murderbot' (Cover Image Source: Apple TV)

Apple TV's ‘Murderbot’ Season 2 is set to welcome Michael Sheen and Steve Buscemi to its star-studded cast. The duo joins a stellar ensemble that includes Wanda Sykes, Tramell Tillman, Patton Oswalt, Martha Plimpton, Bridget Everett, Blair Underwood and Brendan Hunt, among others, who appear as recurring or guest stars in the highly anticipated sequel. The full cast list also includes Nicholas Braun, Topher Grace, Katy O’Brian, Kali Reis, Jason George, Britne Oldford, Damian Young, Divian Ladwa, Ella Jay Basco, Etienne Beydon, Griffin Newman, Jaedynn Latter, Maddy Strauss, Marc Menchaca, Meredith Salenger, and Nia Otchere-Sarfo. However, character details have yet to be revealed.

The first season of ‘Murderbot’, which was based on the debut novella, ‘All Systems Red,’ in Martha Wells’ acclaimed ‘Murderbot Diaries’ series. The series debuted on May 16, 2025, and Season 1 concluded on July 11 with its final episode. Apple renewed the series for a second season before the Season 1 finale even aired, proving its confidence in the show.  What we do know is that Alexander Skarsgård will reprise his role as the eponymous SecUnit, alongside Noma Dumezweni, David Dastmalchian, Sabrina Wu, Akshay Khanna, Tattiawna Jones, and Tamara Podemski.

‘Murderbot’ (Image Source: Apple TV Press)
A poster of ‘Murderbot’ (Image Source: Apple TV Press)

Season 2 will also be based on one of the later novellas in the series, titled ‘Artificial Condition.’ It follows Murderbot’s travels back to one of its past locations and meets a new companion, a piece of artificial intelligence it names ART. As a result, some of the stars mentioned above are believed to be voicing ART. Production on the second season is well underway, with no official premiere date as of yet. However, 2026 or 2027 appears to be a possible launch window.

That growing cast is especially interesting because many of the names are already established within the Apple TV ecosystem. Hunt stars as Coach Beard on ‘Ted Lasso’ and Tillman appears in ‘Severance’ as Mr. Milchick. Michael Sheen and Steve Buscemi further boost the star power of the lineup, fueling anticipation for their roles in the upcoming sequel.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Sterling Point’ gets major update just two weeks after its Prime Video debut
TV

‘Sterling Point’ gets major update just two weeks after its Prime Video debut

‘Sterling Point’ Season 1 finale leaves Annie, Ramona and the island crew facing a major cliffhanger in Muskoka.
1 hour ago
‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2 finally sets release date as Sophie and Margo face new foes
TV

‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2 finally sets release date as Sophie and Margo face new foes

Sophie and Margo begin the new chapter at odds before old secrets and new foes pull them into the same dangerous game.
3 hours ago
‘Yellowjackets’ final season sets release date as survivors race to bury their sins
TV

‘Yellowjackets’ final season sets release date as survivors race to bury their sins

The Paramount+ thriller’s last chapter brings the stranded teens closer to rescue and an uneasy homecoming.
5 hours ago
‘Best Medicine’ Season 2 adds ‘Oppenheimer’ star to complicate Martin and Louisa’s romance
OPPENHEIMER

‘Best Medicine’ Season 2 adds ‘Oppenheimer’ star to complicate Martin and Louisa’s romance

Martin’s routine is upended as he reconnects with Louisa, reigniting their unresolved romance, while a new character complicates it.
6 hours ago
Is ‘Outer Banks’ Season 5 the last? Netflix drops surprising update
TV

Is ‘Outer Banks’ Season 5 the last? Netflix drops surprising update

Despite the recently released ‘Outer Banks’ Season 5 being the final season, the show makers have a surprise for the fans.
9 hours ago
‘Outer Banks’ Season 5 Ending Explained: Is Groff dead or alive? Netflix drama picks up after last season’s tragedy
TV

‘Outer Banks’ Season 5 Ending Explained: Is Groff dead or alive? Netflix drama picks up after last season’s tragedy

Kiara follows Groff throughout Season 5 to avenge JJ’s death; she eventually comes face-to-face with him in the finale
11 hours ago
‘Good American Family’ Season 2 takes on one of the most infamous crime cases of the ’90s
TV

‘Good American Family’ Season 2 takes on one of the most infamous crime cases of the ’90s

Katie Robbins returns as writer, while Ellen Pompeo remains an executive producer but won't reprise her Season 1 role
14 hours ago
‘Love Island’ host returns to ‘St Denis Medical’ Season 3 as fan-favorite character
TV

‘Love Island’ host returns to ‘St Denis Medical’ Season 3 as fan-favorite character

Reality TV star will reprise her part as Brooke Emerson in Season 3 of NBC’s ‘St. Denis Medical’
14 hours ago
'The Rookie' spinoff welcomes 'Siren' alum in interesting role as cast expands
TV

'The Rookie' spinoff welcomes 'Siren' alum in interesting role as cast expands

'The Rookie: North' welcomes another officer on board, and he is likely to work with Alex Holland
17 hours ago
'Law & Order: SVU' EP hints at fan-favorite's return in Season 28
TV

'Law & Order: SVU' EP hints at fan-favorite's return in Season 28

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 28 is set to return to NBC on Thursday, October 8
18 hours ago