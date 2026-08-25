'Only Murders in the Building' sets Season 6 release date with first look at London setting

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 6 arrives soon in a London setting, with first-look images teasing a major new mystery.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ is heading across the Atlantic for its next mystery. Hulu has confirmed that Season 6 will premiere on December 8. The new chapter also comes with a temporary new title: ‘Only Murders in London.’ The 10-episode season will take Charles, Oliver, and Mabel out of New York City and into the British capital for their most challenging case yet.

The move follows Season 5's cliffhanger ending. Cinda Canning is murdered, sending the trio to London to find her killer. The official first-look images offer an early glimpse of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez in their new surroundings. The trio can be seen exploring London and settling into British life, including stopping for a traditional cup of tea.

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam in a still from 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5 trailer — (Image Source: YouTube | Hulu)

Season 6 also marks a major change for the long-running mystery comedy. While the characters briefly left New York for Los Angeles in Season 4, this will be the first time their investigation takes them outside the United States. Co-creator John Hoffman previously explained that the change was driven by a desire to keep the series fresh. After several seasons of murders connected to the Arconia and its residents, London offers Charles, Oliver, and Mabel a completely new world of suspects.

The new setting will also bring a large group of British and international stars into the mystery. Olivia Colman, David Tennant, Nicola Coughlan, Martin Freeman, Jodie Whittaker, Peter Capaldi, Simone Ashley, Jennifer Saunders and Richard Ayoade are among the new faces joining the show. Meryl Streep is also returning, while Tina Fey reprises her role as Cinda Canning.

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage in a still from 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5 trailer — (Image Source: YouTube | Hulu)

According to the official synopsis, the trio will encounter a new collection of suspicious and distinctly English characters as they investigate Cinda's murder. The case also carries a personal connection to their own journey, as Cinda and her podcast played an important role in inspiring their true-crime adventures. With a new city, an expanded cast, and a murder mystery that takes the trio far from Arconia, ‘Only Murders in London’ is shaping up to be one of the show's biggest changes yet.