‘The Sopranos’ star Edie Falco returns to legal dramas with Fox’s ‘Katie Greaves’

The role marks a notable return to network TV for the Emmy winner, after successful stints in various TV series.

Edie Falco is returning to the courtroom. Fox has greenlit the ‘Katie Greaves’ series, which stars the four-time Emmy winner in the title role. The series, which is set to air during the 2027-28 broadcast season, will premiere more than a year after it was ordered.

Rumors of the show’s potential order had been swirling for the past two weeks before Fox confirmed the news, having officially ordered the series after Falco joined the project as the lead. The series reportedly follows Katie Greaves, a New Hampshire-based former public defender who left the practice after a personal tragedy. She spends her life raising her two little granddaughters with her husband before getting drawn back into the world of law. Every episode features a new case based on Katie’s conviction that everyone deserves a second chance and someone to fight for it.

Edie Falco attends the world premiere of 20th Century Studios "Avatar: Fire and Ash" at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 01, 2025. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

The series was created by Sharr White, who will also serve as a showrunner on the project. White has previously worked on ‘Presumed Innocent,’ ‘Palm Royale’ and ‘The Affair. Ridley Scott and David W. Zucker are set to executive produce via Scott Free Productions, alongside White and Falco.

Fox Television President Michael Thorn welcomed the series, showering White and Falco with praise. He was quoted as saying by Deadline, “Sharr has created an extraordinary character in Katie Greaves: funny, formidable, deeply human, and driven to fight for people who might otherwise be overlooked, including her own family. The incredibly talented Edie Falco brings all of that strength, wit, and vulnerability to the screen, and there is no one we’d rather have at the center of this story. Together with Sharr’s singular voice and the incredible creative pedigree of Ridley Scott, David Zucker, and the team at Scott Free, we have exactly the kind of elevated, visceral character drama we want at Fox.”

A still from ‘Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders’ (Image Source: YouTube | PD TV)

Falco is no stranger to leading a broadcast series, having previously starred in CBS’s ‘Tommy.’ She received three out of her four Emmys for her work as Carmela Soprano on ‘The Sopranos,’ with the last Emmy being for her work in the title role of ‘Nurse Jackie.’

She was recently a part of ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ ‘Bupkis,’ ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story,’ and ‘Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders,’ in which she portrayed defense attorney Leslie Abramson. Meanwhile, Fox did not announce a premiere date or the supporting cast for the upcoming series. ‘Katie Greaves’ is currently working under its title. Alongside ‘Katie Greaves,’ Fox has three dramas set to air during the 2027-2028 season, including the reboot of ‘Highway to Heaven’ and ‘Stewie,’ a spin-off of ‘Family Guy.’