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‘Dead to Me’ duo reunites for another Netflix dark comedy series

The new project will follow Emma and Eli, longtime friends who reconnect for a common goal
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Dead to Me’ (Cover Image Source: Netflix's Tudum)
A still from ‘Dead to Me’ (Cover Image Source: Netflix's Tudum)

Liz Feldman and Kelly Hutchinson are reuniting for another limited series. Netflix has given a series order to ‘All the Rage,’ a half-hour dark comedy from the pair behind ‘Dead to Me.’ The project follows Emma and Eli, longtime friends who reconnect for a common goal: getting revenge on the man who tore them apart in the first place. Feldman and Hutchinson will executive produce and co-create the series. The two have a long-standing professional relationship, which they discussed in a joint statement. Deadline quoted them as saying, “We’re thrilled to tell this completely made-up story about revenge inspired by our very real friendship of 30 years. Thank you to Netflix for being the best partners in the biz and, more importantly, for paying us to finally work through 30 years of neurosis and resentment.”

A still from ‘Dead to Me’ (Image Source: Netflix Tudum)
A still from ‘Dead to Me’ (Image Source: Netflix's Tudum)

Hutchinson was one of the writers on ‘Dead to Me,’ the dark comedy series starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini that Netflix picked up for three seasons. She also worked on Apple TV’s ‘Palm Royale.’ Feldman created ‘Dead to Me’ and, more recently, ‘No Good Deed,’ another Netflix series. ‘All the Rage’ isn’t a solo Feldman-Hutchinson project. Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum will executive produce for Gloria Sanchez Productions, with Christie Smith involved through Rise Management. The trio was also executive producers on ‘Dead to Me’ and ‘No Good Deed’ with Feldman.

A still from ‘Dead to Me’ (Image Source: Netflix Tudum)
A still from ‘Dead to Me’ (Image Source: Netflix's Tudum)

The creation of the new series is particularly significant for Feldman, as her overall deal with Netflix has also been extended. Under the deal, she will continue developing projects for the streaming platform. Tracey Pakosta, senior vice president of Comedy Series at Netflix, expressed enthusiasm over the news. Pakosta was quoted as saying by Deadline, “We’re excited to continue our partnership with Liz and bring more of her distinct, brilliant vision to audiences worldwide. Her decades-long friendship with Kelly fuels their unique and sharp creative chemistry, which they showcased during their collaboration on Dead to Me. We’re thrilled to have them join forces again for All the Rage, which is sure to blend dark comedy and emotional depth like only Liz and Kelly can.” It remains unclear who will star in the series, and further information on a release window is currently awaited.

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