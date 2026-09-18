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Has ‘Ted Lasso’ been renewed for Season 5? Here’s where the show stands as the finale nears

'Ted Lasso' Season 4 Episode 7 focused on the team's off-field struggles as they dealt with financial pressure, family responsibilities, and more
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Jason Sudeikis in a still from 'Ted Lasso' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Apple TV)
Jason Sudeikis in a still from 'Ted Lasso' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Apple TV)

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 5 has not received an official renewal from Apple TV+ as of September 18, 2026. However, comments from an Apple TV executive suggest that discussions about the show's future are ongoing. Matt Cherniss told Deadline in July that Jason Sudeikis was still working on Season 4 and looking toward the next installment. “Jason [Sudeikis is] still hard at work on season four, and I know he's looking to jump into the next season soon, but to my knowledge, I don't think we've gotten started on it yet.”

Cherniss also discussed the possibility of having ‘Ted Lasso’ return for the following Emmy cycle. Apple's official ‘Ted Lasso’ page currently lists Season 4 as the latest season. There is no announcement on the page confirming production of another season. Season 4 has shifted the show's focus to AFC Richmond's women's team. Ted now coaches the second-division Lady Greyhounds, introducing a new group of players and storylines while keeping the show's familiar characters involved.

Jason Sudeikis in a still from 'Ted Lasso'
Jason Sudeikis in a still from 'Ted Lasso' (Image Source: Instagram | @AppleTV)

Episode 7, titled ‘Yes & Baby’, put the team's off-field struggles at the center of the story. Several players dealt with financial pressure, family responsibilities and jobs outside football. Lizzie tried to balance motherhood with the demands of the team, while Siobhan and Niamh faced rising housing costs. Boots also struggled with the expense of repairing her car. Elsewhere, Alice returned to coaching after her suspension and adopted a ‘yes, and’ mindset. The Lady Greyhounds also revisited Richmond's famous ‘Believe’ philosophy after the sign changed to ‘Believe and Win’.

Hannah Weddingham and Jason Sudeikis in a still from 'Ted Lasso'
Hannah Weddingham and Jason Sudeikis in a still from 'Ted Lasso' (Image Source: Apple TV+)

Episode 7 also gave Ted a more personal breakthrough. Keeley helped him create a Bantr profile, leading him to confront how he sees himself after spending so much time putting other people first. Ted eventually described himself as lovable and decided to take a chance on someone he liked. Though things didn't work out, the experience proved that he is becoming more willing to pursue happiness outside Richmond. Meanwhile, Roy was forced to confront his feelings after Erin ended their relationship. Her decision made it harder for him to avoid what he still felt for Keeley. The episode also saw Rebecca and Higgins uncover Derrick’s attempt to create a false bidding situation around Dani and Roy. With Season 4 currently ongoing, Apple has more time to decide how it wishes to continue the franchise. Further updates from the streamer or Sudeikis are likely to provide more clarity about whether the story will continue beyond the current installment.

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