‘The Terminal List’ Season 2 sets release date as Chris Pratt returns in explosive trailer

Chris Pratt returns as James Reece in Season 2 of 'The Terminal List,' which follows his next mission across several countries.

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Chris Pratt returns as Navy SEAL Commander James Reece in the first trailer for 'The Terminal List' Season 2. The new season will premiere on Wednesday, October 21, with all eight episodes arriving at once. The series is based on Jack Carr’s bestselling novels, with Season 2 drawing from the author’s second book, 'True Believer.'

Screenshot of Chris Pratt in 'The Terminal List' (Cover Source Image: YouTube | Prime Video)

The story picks up after Reece completes his revenge mission from the first season and begins searching for a new purpose. In the next mission, as we can see in the trailer, Reece travels across the Indian Ocean, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe as he becomes involved in a conspiracy stretching from Moscow to Langley.