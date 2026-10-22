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Who does Stephen Hill play in ‘Chicago PD’? ‘Magnum PI’ actor’s appearance uncovers major crime network

‘Chicago PD’ Episode 3 of Season 14 starts with LaSean Hutchens’s (Stephen Hill) dramatic entry and ends with heartbreak for Voight
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
A still of LaSean from 'Chicago PD' (Cover Image Source: NBC)
A still of LaSean from 'Chicago PD' (Cover Image Source: NBC)

Season 14 of 'Chicago PD' seems to be welcoming a new era after fan favorite Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) left the premises. This new era has already introduced several new faces, including LaSean Hutchens, played by the immensely talented Stephen Hill. Hill is no stranger to the Wolf empire. He previously acted in 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' and 'FBI.' The actor is now adding 'Chicago PD' to his illustrious list. He is best known for playing TC Calvin in the 'Magnum P.I.' reboot.

A still of LaSean from 'Chicago PD' (Image Source: NBC)

In Episode 3, titled 'Under the Surface,' LaSean is introduced as Sergeant Hank Voight's (Jason Beghe) close aide. He is first seen tailing Voight's car, raising the commanding officer's suspicions. Voight runs the plates and pulls over. It is revealed that the person chasing him was not an enemy but Voight's former Confidential Informant (CI), LaSean Hutchens. Without wasting any time, LaSean asks Voight to meet him at their old spot. In the meeting, they reminisce about old memories. LaSean ends the nostalgic ride with a vital tip. He asks Voight to look into the water near the inlet.

A still of Voight from 'Chicago PD' (Image Source: NBC | Lori Allen)

The lead turns fruitful as an arm is recovered from the water. Under FBI Agent Charlie Boyden's (Kyle Selig) pressure, Voight approaches LaSean again and asks him how he got the intel. LaSean keeps his cards close to his chest. Investigation reveals the arm belongs to a girl named Kendra Simmons. She is murdered by B-Rock, who is attracted to teenage girls. Rock's driver, Tia, agrees to give them the information they need to get B-Rock into custody. She demands $30k for the information. Voight compromises on his principles and gets the money. Ultimately, the team gets their hands on B-Rock. But before they can get him to divulge further information, he pulls a gun on Voight. The commanding officer has no choice but to shoot B-Rock.

A still of Voight from 'Chicago PD' (Image Source: NBC | Lori Allen)

Later, he finds out that B-Rock's area has been taken over. Now others are using it for criminal activities. The swiftness of this change makes Voight suspect the police were used to clear the way for others. He goes to confront LaSean but finds him dead. The heartbreak implies something more sinister may be in play. Elsewhere in the episode, Boyden tries to win Voight's trust. He is there to analyze his department and needs his help. However, Voight is in no mood to cooperate. Boyden makes progress by arranging the funds Voight required for the case. To find out the consequences of LaSean's death, tune in every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET (9 p.m. CT) on NBC.

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