‘Chicago PD’ Season 14 premiere reveals big news for fan favorite Kevin Atwater

‘Chicago PD’, starring Jason Beghe, airs every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET (9 p.m. CT) on NBC.

'Chicago PD' Season 14 returned with some big news for Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins). In the premiere episode titled 'Demolition,' the detective is expecting his first child with Officer Tasha Fox (Karen Obilom). His former Academy peer is currently in Miami and has all of Atwater's attention. While working on a case, the fan favorite calls her repeatedly. "I'm not going to call you every 20 minutes," Atwater told Fox in one of the calls. "I just felt like the baby was on the way." The excitement, though, did not impact his work, and he remained committed to putting a perpetrator behind bars.

A still of Kevin and Hank from 'Chicago PD' — (Image Source: NBC | Lori Allen)

Atwater and his team worked the entire premiere to expose a corrupt parole officer named Franklin. Officer Eva Imani (Ari Mandi) first comes across Franklin after a man named Chris shot him and ran. The addict is currently out on parole and also allegedly killed another individual in the vicinity. It turns out that the person who shot Franklin was Fritzy, a woman he was exploiting. To hide his misdeeds, Franklin blamed Chris, who was now clean. After being caught, the parole officer tried to evade, but Atwater disarmed and apprehended him in time. The investigation also hints at something brewing between Imani and Officer Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar).

A still of Imani from 'Chicago PD' — (Image Source: NBC | Lori Allen)

At the end of the episode, Atwater receives the happy news that Fox is in labor. "Are you serious, or are you playing? Is the baby coming? You sure? You are? OK," Atwater asked Fox on the call. Atwater was stunned and did not know what to do. His pals, especially Imani, helped him, pushing him to go to Fox quickly. Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Fleuger) offers a ride to the airport. As Atwater rushes to Adam's car, Imani screams, "Good luck!" to him. Imani spends the premiere checking up on her sister Shari (Selin Cuhadaroglu), who is locked away. It was revealed previously that Imani was the one who turned in Shari. After the call, the sisters try to find common ground, but fail.

A still of Torres and Imani from 'Chicago PD' — (Image Source: NBC | Lori Allen)

Imani is heartbroken when Shari refuses to see her anymore. It is revealed she accepted a plea deal and will be out soon. "I think she really does want to try and get better here. She says she can't do it with you here, too. I'm sorry," a correctional officer tells Imani while updating her about being removed from Shari's list of approved visitors. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) is visibly annoyed most of the episode due to the overcrowding on the premises. Voight's irritation flares after being told that an FBI agent will oversee his agency. The FBI agent, Charlie, will decide whether the agency is a good use of the government's resources. 'Chicago PD' airs every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET (9 p.m. CT) on NBC.