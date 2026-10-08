MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Chicago PD’ Season 14 premiere reveals big news for fan favorite Kevin Atwater

‘Chicago PD’, starring Jason Beghe, airs every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET (9 p.m. CT) on NBC.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A still of Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) from 'Chicago PD' (Cover Image Source: NBC | Photo by Lori Allen)
A still of Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) from 'Chicago PD' (Cover Image Source: NBC | Photo by Lori Allen)

'Chicago PD' Season 14 returned with some big news for Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins). In the premiere episode titled 'Demolition,' the detective is expecting his first child with Officer Tasha Fox (Karen Obilom). His former Academy peer is currently in Miami and has all of Atwater's attention. While working on a case, the fan favorite calls her repeatedly. "I'm not going to call you every 20 minutes," Atwater told Fox in one of the calls. "I just felt like the baby was on the way." The excitement, though, did not impact his work, and he remained committed to putting a perpetrator behind bars.

A still of Kevin and Hank from 'Chicago PD'
A still of Kevin and Hank from 'Chicago PD' — (Image Source: NBC | Lori Allen)

Atwater and his team worked the entire premiere to expose a corrupt parole officer named Franklin. Officer Eva Imani (Ari Mandi) first comes across Franklin after a man named Chris shot him and ran. The addict is currently out on parole and also allegedly killed another individual in the vicinity. It turns out that the person who shot Franklin was Fritzy, a woman he was exploiting. To hide his misdeeds, Franklin blamed Chris, who was now clean. After being caught, the parole officer tried to evade, but Atwater disarmed and apprehended him in time. The investigation also hints at something brewing between Imani and Officer Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar). 

A still of imani from 'Chicago PD'
A still of Imani from 'Chicago PD' — (Image Source: NBC | Lori Allen)

At the end of the episode, Atwater receives the happy news that Fox is in labor.  "Are you serious, or are you playing? Is the baby coming? You sure? You are? OK," Atwater asked Fox on the call. Atwater was stunned and did not know what to do. His pals, especially Imani, helped him, pushing him to go to Fox quickly. Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Fleuger) offers a ride to the airport. As Atwater rushes to Adam's car, Imani screams, "Good luck!" to him. Imani spends the premiere checking up on her sister Shari (Selin Cuhadaroglu), who is locked away. It was revealed previously that Imani was the one who turned in Shari. After the call, the sisters try to find common ground, but fail.

A still of Torres and Imani from 'Chicago PD'
A still of Torres and Imani from 'Chicago PD' — (Image Source: NBC | Lori Allen)

Imani is heartbroken when Shari refuses to see her anymore. It is revealed she accepted a plea deal and will be out soon. "I think she really does want to try and get better here. She says she can't do it with you here, too. I'm sorry," a correctional officer tells Imani while updating her about being removed from Shari's list of approved visitors. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) is visibly annoyed most of the episode due to the overcrowding on the premises. Voight's irritation flares after being told that an FBI agent will oversee his agency. The FBI agent, Charlie, will decide whether the agency is a good use of the government's resources. 'Chicago PD' airs every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET (9 p.m. CT) on NBC.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Is Emaline real in ‘Carrie’? Prime Video TV show makes one major change from Stephen King’s novel
TV

Is Emaline real in ‘Carrie’? Prime Video TV show makes one major change from Stephen King’s novel

‘Carrie’, starring Summer H. Howell, is currently streaming on Prime Video
49 minutes ago
Who is the new teacher in ‘Abbott Elementary’? Season 6 Episode 1 unveils major staff changes
TV

Who is the new teacher in ‘Abbott Elementary’? Season 6 Episode 1 unveils major staff changes

‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 6, starring Quinta Brunson, airs every Wednesday at  8:30/7:30c on ABC
2 hours ago
‘The Sopranos’ star joins Apple TV’s wild new medical drama ‘Beat the Reaper’
TV

‘The Sopranos’ star joins Apple TV’s wild new medical drama ‘Beat the Reaper’

Apple TV is adapting Josh Bazell’s 2009 novel ‘Beat the Reaper’ with Will Poulter playing an integral role
4 hours ago
Hulu’s ‘Conviction’ adds Succession’s Peter Friedman and 2 more veteran stars to recurring cast
TV

Hulu’s ‘Conviction’ adds Succession’s Peter Friedman and 2 more veteran stars to recurring cast

Elisabeth Moss plays a criminal defense attorney in Hulu’s legal drama ‘Conviction,’ based on Jack Jordan’s 2023 novel
4 hours ago
‘Chicago Fire’ Season 15 premiere reveals Cruz’s fate after devastating warehouse accident
TV

‘Chicago Fire’ Season 15 premiere reveals Cruz’s fate after devastating warehouse accident

'Chicago Fire' Season 15 Episode 1 time jump reveals favorite's fate after he’s trapped in warehouse fire in Season 14 cliffhanger
5 hours ago
‘Chicago Med’ Season 12 premiere finally reveals who leaked Theo’s files and it’s not Sharon Goodwin
TV

‘Chicago Med’ Season 12 premiere finally reveals who leaked Theo’s files and it’s not Sharon Goodwin

The Season 12 premiere clears up the mystery surrounding Theo’s leaked medical files while leaving Sharon Goodwin’s future at Gaffney uncertain
6 hours ago
‘Anna Pigeon’ Season 2 gets early renewal as Tracy Spiridakos’ mystery drama scores big for USA
TV

‘Anna Pigeon’ Season 2 gets early renewal as Tracy Spiridakos’ mystery drama scores big for USA

Lea Thompson’s mystery drama 'Anna Pigeon' has drawn strong viewer interest as Tracy Spiridakos leads the series based on Nevada Barr’s novels.
14 hours ago
‘The Hunting Wives’ gets major Netflix update as fans await Sophie and Margo’s return
TV

‘The Hunting Wives’ gets major Netflix update as fans await Sophie and Margo’s return

‘The Hunting Wives’ gets a Season 3 update ahead of Season 2 as creator teases what’s next
15 hours ago
‘Oppenheimer’ star joins HBO’s ‘The Trial of Louise Woodward’ after announcing acting break
OPPENHEIMER

‘Oppenheimer’ star joins HBO’s ‘The Trial of Louise Woodward’ after announcing acting break

An 'Oppenheimer' star joins HBO’s new true-crime series 'The Trial of Louise Woodward' about the high-profile 1997 case of Louise Woodward.
15 hours ago
‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 sets release date as new trailer puts the firm’s future on the line
TV

‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 sets release date as new trailer puts the firm’s future on the line

Carrington eyes a takeover of Grant, Ronson & Greene as new alliances form and a revelation threatens the firm.
15 hours ago