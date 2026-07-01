Why ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21 didn’t air a new episode this week and when it returns

While ‘AGT’ Season 21 didn't air a new episode this week, it treated fans to a two-hour special

Fans who tuned in to ‘America’s Got Talent’ on Tuesday night expecting another round of Season 21 auditions were probably taken by surprise. Instead of new contestants stepping onto the famous stage, NBC switched things up with a holiday-themed special. The network filled the show's regular Tuesday 8 p.m. ET slot with a two-hour special called ‘AGT: July 4th Party in the USA’. The special celebrated the long-running competition by revisiting memorable performances and standout acts. Anyone who missed the broadcast can also catch it on Peacock beginning July 1.

While the special offered plenty of entertainment, many viewers are naturally more interested in one thing: when will new Season 21 episodes air? Fortunately, the wait won't last very long. The series is simply taking a brief holiday break for the Independence Day week. Regular programming resumes on Tuesday, July 7, when the audition rounds pick up right where they left off. Once the show returns, the judges won't be easing contestants into the competition. According to NBC's episode description for the July 7 installment, the panel will continue searching for the next standout performer while raising the bar for everyone walking onto the stage. The preview hints that “the judges are tougher than ever as auditions continue.”

'America’s Got Talent' Season 21 judges Howie Mandel, Mel B, Sofía Vergara, and Simon Cowell pose for a photo (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Chris Haston)

The upcoming episode is also set to feature a wide variety of acts, something ‘America’s Got Talent’ has built its reputation on over the years. Among the performers teased for the next round are two magicians who will go head-to-head in a showdown. Viewers can also expect a multigenerational tumbling team that brings people of several ages together for one performance. Another act already creating curiosity is a laser-powered dance trio that will light up the stage with a visually striking routine. If the preview is anything to go by, the judges and audience should have plenty to talk about once the performances begin.

A still of Hundred Fingers performing during the 'America’s Got Talent' Season 21 audition round (Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)

So, for viewers who were confused after seeing a special instead of fresh auditions, there's no need to adjust your weekly viewing schedule. Beginning July 7, ‘America’s Got Talent’ will be back in its usual Tuesday night slot, continuing the audition process before eventually moving into the next phase of the competition. In other words, everything returns to normal next week. Until then, fans can revisit the holiday special or catch up on any audition episodes they may have missed before the competition resumes. Once the new episode arrives, the spotlight will once again be on performers chasing their dream of becoming the next ‘America’s Got Talent’ champion.