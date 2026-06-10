MEAWW Entertainment Logo

'AGT' Season 21 Episode 2 sees returning magician earn Golden Buzzer after Howie Mandel's hilarious move

Yu Hojin took the stage with a group called Hundred Fingers during 'America’s Got Talent' Season 21 Episode 2
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 55 MINUTES AGO
Screengrab of Hundred Fingers; still of Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara from 'America’s Got Talent' Season 21 (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)
Screengrab of Hundred Fingers; still of Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara from 'America’s Got Talent' Season 21 (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)

Yu Hojin has spent years trying to win over Simon Cowell, and this week on ‘America’s Got Talent’, he may have finally done it. The South Korean magician made his third appearance in the franchise during the second night of the Season 21 auditions. For longtime ‘AGT’ viewers, Hojin is a familiar face. He first competed during Season 17 in 2022 and advanced all the way to the finale. However, he fell short of taking home the trophy, losing to dance group The Mayyas. When he stepped onto the stage this season, he revealed that one particular piece of feedback stayed with him. During his original run, Cowell praised his talent but felt the performances lacked a huge, memorable finish. Hojin admitted he had been thinking about that comment ever since and wanted his comeback to feel much bigger.

Instead of appearing alone, the magician arrived with a new concept. He introduced a team called Hundred Fingers, a group made up of 10 performers dressed entirely in black. The name is a nod to the fact that 10 people brought 100 fingers to the stage, and their hands became the stars of the act. What followed was a carefully choreographed display that blended illusion and movement. Cards appeared from nowhere and vanished just as quickly. Wands seemed to materialize out of thin air, and feathers floated through the air before transforming into something entirely different. During the performance, objects changed shape, disappeared in flashes of smoke, and reappeared moments later in unexpected places. By the end, the crowd in the theatre was on its feet, and the judges looked equally impressed.

A still of Hundred Fingers performing during the 'America’s Got Talent' Season 21 audition round (Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)
A still of Hundred Fingers performing during the 'America’s Got Talent' Season 21 audition round (Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)

Even host Terry Crews appeared convinced that he had just witnessed a Golden Buzzer-worthy performance. The moment the act ended, he sprinted toward the judges’ desk, seemingly determined to be the one to send Hojin and his team straight to the live shows. Unfortunately for Crews, he was a little too late. Howie Mandel had already beaten him to it. Mandel launched himself across the judges’ table and hit the Golden Buzzer with his face. As gold confetti rained down across the stage, Mandel showered the group with praise and declared, “You guys deserve your own hotel in Vegas.” The reaction was everything Hojin could have hoped for. Still, there was another opinion he seemed eager to hear. After all, much of his return had been fueled by Cowell’s earlier criticism.

A still of Hundred Fingers performing during the 'America’s Got Talent' Season 21 audition round (Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)
A still of Hundred Fingers performing during the 'America’s Got Talent' Season 21 audition round (Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)

When Cowell finally shared his thoughts, the verdict was exactly what the magician wanted. The notoriously tough judge told Hojin that this latest act had surpassed his Season 17 performance. Mandel jokingly appeared slightly irritated that Cowell was receiving so much attention, even though he was the one who had pressed the Golden Buzzer. Notably, the magician’s journey with the franchise did not end after Season 17. He later returned for ‘America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League’ in 2024 as a member of Heidi Klum’s team. Even then, his determination to impress Cowell was impossible to miss.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 7: Melanie and Sincere hit a rough patch as bombshells disrupt the villa
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 7: Melanie and Sincere hit a rough patch as bombshells disrupt the villa

As Caleb, Jen, and Sol explore their connections in the villa, tensions rise among the OG couples
19 minutes ago
'America's Got Talent' judge Mel B teases unexpected surprises on Season 21 and we can't wait
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

'America's Got Talent' judge Mel B teases unexpected surprises on Season 21 and we can't wait

'AGT' Season 21 features Mel B, Sofía Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell on the judging panel
1 hour ago
How to vote on ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8? You can now save your favorite contestant in few easy steps
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

How to vote on ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8? You can now save your favorite contestant in few easy steps

Fan voting not only shapes the couples’ future but also determines what their favorite islanders' journey will look like with the new bombshells’ arrival.
15 hours ago
‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Season 3 turns chaotic as couples clash over money, trust & therapy breakthroughs
90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT

‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ Season 3 turns chaotic as couples clash over money, trust & therapy breakthroughs

Jenny and Sumit explode over $50K investment as therapy sessions spiral on ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’, here's your Season 3 Episode 2 recap
18 hours ago
‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 1 takes dramatic turn as Nathan Gallagher fears being fired
BELOW DECK (2013)

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11 Episode 1 takes dramatic turn as Nathan Gallagher fears being fired

The episode took a serious turn when Captain Sandy Yawn hit the dock, causing Akira One some damage
20 hours ago
‘American Ninja Warrior’ Season 18 Premiere: Jessie Graff faces mind-bending new course in wildest footwear
AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR (2009)

‘American Ninja Warrior’ Season 18 Premiere: Jessie Graff faces mind-bending new course in wildest footwear

‘American Ninja Warrior’ Season 18 opens its gates to legends and newbies, hoping to become the ultimate ninja.
21 hours ago
‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 6: Late-night slumber party gets hijacked by Ariana’s big surprise
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 6: Late-night slumber party gets hijacked by Ariana’s big surprise

While islanders thought it was a regular slumber party, the surprise by Ariana Madix shook both the male and female islanders in the villa.
23 hours ago
‘Love Island’ USA: Meet 3 new bombshells Caleb McDaniel, Jen Terry and Sol Mýa as drama brews in the villa
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

‘Love Island’ USA: Meet 3 new bombshells Caleb McDaniel, Jen Terry and Sol Mýa as drama brews in the villa

The three newcomers could easily shake up existing couples in ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8
23 hours ago
‘American Ninja Warrior’ Season 18 hits NBC tonight with a mind-bending new course twist no one expected
AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR (2009)

‘American Ninja Warrior’ Season 18 hits NBC tonight with a mind-bending new course twist no one expected

The latest edition of the show will follow the all-race format and feature one lucky winner who will get $250,000 worth of prize money.
1 day ago
'Love Island' USA Season 8: Trinity wins fans over as she weighs in on Melanie-Beatriz drama
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

'Love Island' USA Season 8: Trinity wins fans over as she weighs in on Melanie-Beatriz drama

After Beatriz and Melanie’s conversation about the new bombshell took a turn, Trinity took matters into her own hands
1 day ago