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How to vote on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21? New voting rule explained

There is a brand new way to vote on ‘AGT’ Season 21 this year, and it is not on the app or website
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
PUBLISHED 4 MINUTES AGO
‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @agt)
‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @agt)

‘America’s Got Talent’ (AGT) decided that the judges’ safety net is not going to be as generous as before. ‘AGT’ Season 21 began its Live Quarterfinals on Tuesday, August 18, and made several changes to the competition rules. There will be no Judge Saves, Wild Cards, or additional Golden Buzzers saving any performance from elimination. In short, every act in the competition’s future is now in the viewers’ hands. Nevertheless, each of the four judges (Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B., and Sofia Vergara) has the right to save one contestant from elimination by voting for their favorite act in the group. 

Apart from that, the judges cannot interfere with the voting process. Now, there are three ways to vote. The first one is to go to NBC.com/AGTVote and sign in or register if you have not done it yet, choose the act you support, and allocate votes to it. Second, you can download the official app for your phone (iOS or Android), log in, and click Go to Vote Now. These two methods have been available to the viewers for some time. However, the third one is completely new because, for the first time in the history of ‘AGT,’ people can vote via TikTok. Look for a post from the official @agt account asking ‘comment to vote.’ There, people have to comment the full name of the act they want to vote for. Each comment equals one vote. All comments must be made on the post that specifically says ‘Vote Here.’ Comments made on other posts will not count.

‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21 (Image Source: Instagram | @agt)
‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21 (Image Source: Instagram | @agt)

Each method allows a person to enter up to 10 votes per week. Therefore, if anyone uses all three ways, they can cast 30 votes per week. Moreover, timing is important here. Voting begins at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday when the live episode airs and ends at 7 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The results are revealed the same night the episode goes live, which is at 8 pm ET on Wednesday. Specifically, Terry Crews shares the voting results during this time slot. In addition, the voting is available only to the residents of the United States and Puerto Rico.  The season builds to its finale performances set for September 23 and the crowning of the champion on September 24.

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