Simon Cowell has found the perfect person to take over ‘AGT’, and it's not Terry Crews: ‘He loves...’

Simon Cowell is already planning for the 40th Season of ‘America's Got Talent’ — but with a twist

'America's Got Talent' creator Simon Cowell wants his son Eric to follow in his footsteps! During his latest interview with People magazine ahead of the milestone 20th season of the NBC talent competition, Cowell candidly spoke about his hopes for the future of the beloved show and his various roles, including judge, producer, and dad. “I’m now looking at the next 20 years of this show — where does it go next? Whether it’s me or whether it’s Eric, my son, you’re going to be having a conversation with us in 20 years saying, ‘Well, how was the 40th anniversary?’ Because I can't imagine this show not being on now," Cowell told the media outlet.

As of this moment, Cowell is uncertain whether his 11-year-old son Eric would want to carry on his legacy on 'America's Got Talent', but admitted that nothing would make him happier. Elsewhere in the interview, Cowell confessed, "I haven't really had that conversation. I've hinted at it. Fortunately, like me, he loves these kinds of shows, which is a good start. I think he'd actually be a really good producer."

While acknowledging that his son Eric, whom he shares with his fiancée Lauren Silverman, is 'more shy' than him, Cowell stated that he would still try to persuade him to be a part of 'AGT.' The former 'American Idol' judge further elaborated, "I don't think he'd be comfortable on camera, but that could change. I don't know. But if he wanted to, I would definitely encourage him to produce. I would love that. I mean, that would be my dream."

Along with this, Cowell also mentioned that his perspective on life changed after becoming a father. "You realize that there are other things more important, actually, than your career. I know it sounds corny, but I mean, it is the truth. If I weren't where I am in my life today, I think it would feel quite empty. I guess I wouldn't be complaining, but I wouldn't be the same. I've definitely, definitely changed since I became a dad. I mean, big time," Cowell shared.

Cowell, who has served as a judge on 'America's Got Talent' since Season 11, continued, "[Being a judge on AGT] got easier since I became a dad, because as Eric got a little bit older... I suddenly started to watch acts through his eyes, thinking, 'Would he like that?' Because you want your kids and their friends to love the show. So when he comes down with his friends, they're having the best time, and that's a great feeling."

For the unversed, Cowell and Silverman welcomed their son, Eric Philip Cowell, on Valentine's Day in 2014. The pair named their son after Cowell's late father. As per NBC, while appearing in a 2022 episode of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', Cowell admitted, "After I lost my parents, I genuinely felt ... I would never feel that kind of love for anyone ever again. I thought that was it ... until I saw the scan of him for the first time. From that moment I saw the scan, I was like, 'That is it, I'm besotted.' Now, I just cannot imagine my life without him. He's the most amazing thing that ever happened to me. I adore him."