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Where is ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ filmed? Inside the cast’s lavish Maryland lives

Bravo’s ‘RHOP’ focuses on etiquette and strong community ties, featuring lavish customized homes.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ featuring Gizelle Bryant’s home exterior (Cover Image Source: Bravo)
A still from ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ featuring Gizelle Bryant’s home exterior (Cover Image Source: Bravo)

Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ (RHOP) Season 11 premiered on October 11. The recently released fan-favorite show features lavish locations where cast members meet up occasionally, and their visits to new places are also exciting to watch. For the fans wondering where the Bravo show was filmed, here are all the details. The reality show is filmed primarily in Potomac, Maryland, and the surrounding area. This includes the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) area. The show features affluent neighborhoods and luxury homes.

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’
A still from ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ featuring Karen Huger's kitchen (Image Source: Bravo)

In the ongoing Season 11, cast members including Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Wendy Osefo, Stacey Rusch, Tia Glover, and Courtney Ajinça live in Potomac and the surrounding areas. As for the “friends” of the housewives, Monique Samuels and Robyn Dixon also live in the surrounding area. The ‘RHOP’ cast members could be seen “walking the streets of DC amongst the blooming cherry blossoms or away on a cast trip,” as Bravo describes from the current season previews. They “always manage to navigate drama and shifting loyalties no matter where they are.”

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’
A still from ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ featuring Gizelle Bryant's backyard (Image Source: Bravo)

Viewers wondering where the community of Potomac is located: Potomac, Maryland, is about 30 minutes northwest of downtown Washington, D.C. The name comes from the nearby Potomac River. Fellow cast member Karen and her husband Ray Huger live in Potomac. The couple moved back from Great Falls, Virginia, in 2020. Gizelle bought her Bethesda, Maryland home in 2019 and gradually transformed it into what she calls “Hotel Gizelle.” After about four years of transformation, she now calls it her “forever home.”

​‘RHOP’ star Ashley lives in Arlington, Virginia, with her two sons, Dylan and Dean. During the Season 8 premiere, the cast member showed her home that has “coastal chic” decor. Bravo Insider also toured her sons’ playroom, which features a basketball hoop, craft table, and play kitchen.

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’
A still from ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ featuring Ashley Darby's kitchen (Image Source: Bravo)

Wendy lives in Maryland with her family. Fellow cast member Stacey lives in the Washington, D.C., area, while Tia lives in the DMV with her husband and their four children. Similar to Tia, Courtney and Monique also live in the DMV. Andy Cohen shared why they chose the Potomac franchise in an interview with Bravo Insider. He said, “We didn’t go out saying we want to do another Housewives in the D.C. area—it was the last thing from our minds—but then these women emerged,” he shared in a Bravo Insider interview at the time. Andy added that choosing Potomac was an “unusual” choice. He mentioned, “It’s kind of this random location that people don’t necessarily identify with specifically, but, it means so much to the women that live there.” Fans can now stream ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 11 on Bravo.

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