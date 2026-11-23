‘Below Deck’ Season 13 brings back a familiar face as new teaser previews trouble onboard

Captain Kerry has a crew announcement to make, while romance and charter mishaps put the ‘Below Deck’ Season 13 team under pressure.

Getting a meal onto the table is only half the problem on ‘Below Deck’ this season. Keeping that table above water is proving tricky, too. The new Season 13 mid season teaser shows a beach meal interrupted by a rising tide, along with tense exchanges back aboard Azul V. Captain Kerry Titheradge also has news for the crew: someone viewers already know is joining them.

People’s exclusive preview saves that reveal for the end. “We have a new teammate joining us,” Titheradge tells the crew, before Season 12 deckhand Jess Theron appears with her luggage. “I’m back!” she announces. The trailer leaves her role in the team open, including whose position she might fill and whether anyone is fired before she joins.

Jess Theron approaches the yacht wearing sunglasses and a backpack in the ‘Below Deck’ Season 13 sneak peek (Image Source: Bravo)

That question hangs over Titheradge’s warning to the crew. “I will not allow anybody to affect the morale or belittle my crew,” he says. There’s already been a reshuffle on deck: Matthew Fitzpatrick-Buck has taken over as bosun, while Alex Wright has been demoted to lead deckhand. A clip shows the captain reprimanding Fitzpatrick-Buck over his radio communication. Wright admits in a confessional, “I’m kind of looking forward to watching him fail.”

Fitzpatrick-Buck has trouble off duty, too. He tells stew Kaylee Brown he wants to take their relationship slowly, then appears to share details of their sex life with guests. Brown still has to serve those guests, and she’s shown crying over how he’s treating her. “It makes me feel really s--tty, to be honest,” she says.

Jessenia Stidger and Wright are getting closer, with the pair kissing in several scenes. The crew takes a break with poolside drinks and zip-lining, although the footage returns to arguments among the stews. Rainbeau de Roos vents about being lied to. In another exchange, Rosa Simms-Preston tells Brown, “That’s vile behavior.”

For chef Moe Vilomar, the worry is a guest’s salad. “There’s nuts in this,” she says after taking a bite. She then walks away, saying her “tongue is going wacky.” Vilomar is shown swearing, but the preview leaves the possible allergy incident and its outcome unresolved.

Meanwhile, chief stew Fraser Olender has to cut short that meal on the sandbar. “My lovely guests, we’re gonna have to send you home,” he tells them. “This sandbar is going to be underwater,” he warns. Season 13, which premiered October 12, follows the crew around Phuket, Thailand. ‘Below Deck’ airs Mondays at 8 pm ET on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock.