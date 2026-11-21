Will there be a ‘Traitors: New Blood’ reunion? NBC confirms what happens after the finale

After a $246,300 betrayal, ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ fans want a reunion, and NBC has answered whether the cast will get to compare notes.

Trust proved expensive in the November 19 finale of ‘The Traitors: New Blood.’ Abbey Benjamin and Wyatt Gillespie agreed to end the game with Shane Beatty, only to discover they had handed a Traitor the entire $246,300 prize. Beatty had even helped banish fellow Traitor Katie Fites before taking the money himself. With an ending like that, a reunion would give the finalists plenty to talk about.

NBC, however, has confirmed that Season 1 will not have a reunion. In its November 16 finale guide, the network stated: “The Traitors: New Blood will not have a reunion special like Peacock’s The Traitors seasons.” No reason has been given for the decision. The two-part finale completed the season’s 12-episode run, so there is no reunion episode still waiting to air on NBC or arrive on Peacock.

Alan Cumming addresses contestants at the roundtable in ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Euan Cherry)

The question makes sense for anyone coming over from Peacock’s celebrity edition. Those seasons typically bring the cast back for a sit-down with Andy Cohen, giving contestants a chance to revisit their alliances and confront the people who fooled them. ‘New Blood’ follows the same game under host Alan Cumming, but features 22 civilians. Its Season 1 schedule ends with the competition itself, without that separate cast debrief.

There is more ‘New Blood’ coming, though. NBC renewed the series for Season 2 on November 19, ahead of the finale, and confirmed that it will return in 2027. An exact premiere date has not been announced. The celebrity series is also returning: ‘The Traitors’ Season 5 premieres on Peacock on January 14, 2027, with contestants including ‘The Bachelor’ star Joey Graziadei, ‘Survivor’ winner Michele Fitzgerald and ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ star Gizelle Bryant.

All 12 episodes of ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ Season 1 are now available on Peacock. The finale aired back-to-back on NBC, with Episode 11, ‘I’m Fighting Till the End,’ followed by Episode 12, ‘Who Do You Truly Trust?’ Both episodes became available to stream on November 20. Peacock also carries four completed seasons of the US edition and seasons of ‘The Traitors: UK’ for viewers ready to watch another group navigate the roundtable.