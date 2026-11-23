‘90 Day Fiancé’ star Sheila Mangubat dies at 35, just days before her birthday

David Dangerfield announces the death of his former fiancée Sheila Mangubat, who appeared on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Season 6.

‘90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Season 6 star Sheila Mangubat died at the age of 35. The late reality TV star’s former fiancé, David Dangerfield, shared the news of her passing via Instagram on November 22, writing, “It breaks my heart to share the news from her family that Sheila passed away on Saturday in the Philippines. I am devastated and still trying to process this loss.” He further wrote, “Please keep her son, her family, and me in your prayers. Thank you for all your love and support.”

​David and Sheila’s relationship was featured on the TLC show ‘Before the 90 Days’ Season 6, aired in 2023. Sheila was from Cebu, Philippines. The two met in 2021 through a Facebook group for deaf and hearing-impaired singles. After that, David, who’s from Nebraska, traveled to the Philippines to meet Sheila for the first time. Later, the two got engaged on the reality show but broke up in October 2025. It was due to various reasons, including K-1 visa issues, long distance, and financial strain.

A still from ‘90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ featuring Sheila Mangubat (Image Source: TLC)

According to TMZ, Sheila’s brother Jonathan shared a video of her funeral via Facebook stories. He also posted clips of him and his family mourning her, while she was on her deathbed. As for David, he shared that despite the two breaking up last year, they connected romantically in June 2026. Sheila is survived by her son, Jhonreil, from a previous relationship.

For the fans who might not know, ‘Before the 90 Days’ is a spin-off show from the original TLC series ‘90 Day Fiancé.’ It follows Americans who find partners online and travel abroad to meet them in person for the first time. During the ‘90 Days’, they decide whether to propose and apply for a K-1 visa. The original show features engaged couples who must decide whether to move forward and get married or break up.