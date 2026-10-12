Who is Tia’s husband? ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 11 premiere puts group’s personal issues in spotlight

Season 11 of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ (RHOP) airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' (RHOP) has returned with Season 11 on Bravo and quickly put every housewife in the hot seat. However, nobody felt the heat more than Tia Glover. During a confrontation between Tia and Stacey Rusch, the latter spills the beans about Tia's husband, Rob Glover. "Thank you for apologizing for what I said about your husband. And I would now like to apologize for what I'm about to say about yours," Stacy started with the iconic line, as she revealed that women in the cast suspect that Rob is on dating apps. They have screenshots of a verified account that belongs to Rob. They discussed it among themselves but didn't tell Tia until the cameras were rolling.

A still of Tia and Rob from 'RHOP' — (Image Source: Bravo)

Tia is visibly startled and confronts Rob off camera, who doesn't deny the accusation. "I waited until I put the twins down, and I asked him, I said, 'Are you on dating apps?'" Tia recounted to Stacey and Wendy Osefo. "And he paused, and he said, 'Yeah.'" Rob is a finance executive associated with an aeronautical company. He and Tia have been married since 1999 and share four children. The premiere revealed he is approaching people on dating apps, labeling himself as single. Before filming, Ashley Darby hinted about "some stuff that's brewing in the streets" involving Rob, but didn't elaborate. Tia understood what she meant when Stacy brought it up on camera. "I'm like a deer stuck in headlights. I'm kind of caught off guard," Tia admitted in a confessional. "From what I knew, things between Rob and I are fine. That was unexpected for me."

A still of Tia from RHOP — (Image Source: Bravo)

Tia joined the cast last season and has always gushed about her husband. She described him as a "nerd" who grew up on Chicago's South Side. She believed their partnership was strong. "Even now, years on, we've been a good balance for each other," Tia said in a Season 10 confessional. It was a massive shock for Tia, but she remains committed to making the marriage work. "For your husband to be on a dating app, clearly everything's not right at home," Tia told ET. "If it were just us and a cat, navigation would be a lot easier. But we've built a family together, we've built a life together, so it impacts us all. And so, that's a lot to navigate, and we're really taking our time to navigate it." They are still living together.

A still of (R)Karen Huger and (L) Ray from 'RHOP' — (Image Source: Bravo)

Tia was extremely upset during the episode, and things came to a head at a Washington Wizards game. Gizelle Bryant confessed she heard the rumor first, then verified the screenshots with Ashley, who spread it in the group. Tia is annoyed that someone she considers a friend, Gizelle, didn't talk to her privately, but instead helped blow this up in her face in front of the world. Not only Tia, but Karen Huger's marriage also seems to be on the rocks, as she appears without a wedding ring. Stacy seems to be in a happy place as she has moved in with her ex-husband-turned-boyfriend. Wendy isn't so happy because of her legal troubles but is persevering. Essentially, drama has just started in Potomac. 'RHOP' airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.