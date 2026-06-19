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'Million Dollar Nannies': From luxury hotels to picturesque beaches— real life filming locations revealed

Hulu and Freeform's newest reality television series follows child care professionals vying for top jobs from wealthy clients.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 32 MINUTES AGO
A screengrab from the trailer of 'Million Dollar Nannies' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Hulu)
A screengrab from the trailer of 'Million Dollar Nannies' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Hulu)

'Million Dollar Nannies' is the newest unscripted reality television series from Freeform, and it recently premiered on Hulu on Wednesday. The new series transports audiences to an exclusive, ultra-rich community where several nannies relocate to Ibiza to launch a luxury nanny agency for wealthy international families. As revealed in the trailer, "The island of Ibiza is the ultimate playground for the world's 1%. But when they come here to play, the most important person is their nanny." The series is produced by Andrea Metz, who is best known for 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.' It was primarily filmed across several locations in Ibiza, Spain, and in this article, we take a close look at them. 

1) Ca Na Xica Boutique Hotel & Spa

The first location prominently featured on 'Million Dollar Nannies' is the iconic Ca Na Xica Boutique Hotel & Spa, located in Sant Miquel de Balansat, in Northern Ibiza. The luxury boutique hotel is an exclusive retreat for wealthy visitors seeking privacy and exclusivity, who often flock to Northern Ibiza to avoid the commotion of the rest of the island, a tourist hotspot. The hotel is surrounded by lush countryside landscapes, as Sant Miquel de Balansat is known for its picturesque mountains and peaceful climate. Moreover, the boutique and hotel provided a secluded environment suitable for filming a reality television show. 

2) Dalt Vila

A still of Dalt Vila in Ibiza (Image Source: Hulu)
A still of Dalt Vila in Ibiza (Image Source: Hulu)

The Dalt Vila, located in Ibiza Town, is one of the island's most historically significant sites. The walled, fortified town has been recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site and boasts cobblestone streets and a breathtaking view of the harbor. Dalt Vila is also a tourist hotspot, and, naturally, the producers of the Hulu show chose this location to add depth to the setting, one distinct from the nightlife districts usually associated with Ibiza. 

3) Cala de Sant Vicent

A still of Cala de Sant Vicent in Ibiza (Image Source: Hulu)
A still of Cala de Sant Vicent in Ibiza (Image Source: Hulu)

This is primarily a coastal bay located on the northeastern flank of Ibiza, surrounded by hills teeming with pine trees on one side and the clear Mediterranean Sea on the other. The beach is a popular tourist destination, known for its family-friendly atmosphere and picturesque coastline. 

4) Port of Ibiza and the Dalt Vila Area

A screengrab from the trailer of 'Million Dollar Nannies' (Image Source: Hulu)
A screengrab from the trailer of 'Million Dollar Nannies' (Image Source: Hulu)

The Port of Ibiza, near Dalt Vila, is well known for its luxury yachts and waterfront restaurants, which are thronged by the ultra-rich. Filming also took place around the Port of Ibiza, which provided a backdrop for luxury lifestyle scenes.

5) Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay

An aerial view of Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay (Image Source: Hulu)
An aerial view of Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay (Image Source: Hulu)

Finally, the Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay is arguably one of the most coveted and luxurious five-star resorts on Talamanca Bay, near Ibiza Town, and is part of the internationally acclaimed hospitality brand Nobu, co-founded by celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa and veteran actor Robert De Niro. The beachfront property features numerous luxury suites, swimming pools, and spa facilities that reflect the luxury lifestyle showcased throughout the Hulu show. 

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