Who will win ‘DWTS’ Season 35? Here’s our prediction ahead of the finale episode

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 35 winner will be crowned based on votes and judges' scores

After 10 weeks of phenomenal performances and gut-wrenching eliminations, 'Dancing With the Stars' (DWTS) Season 35 has its finalists. The five remaining couples will dance for the last time on Tuesday, November 24. Based on the scores and audience votes, the show will crown a winner. Social media is abuzz with predictions. Some believe fan engagement will have the last say, while others think skills will crown the ultimate victor. Ultimately, all factors will play a role. Anything can happen in the finale, but here's what we think will pan out.

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold

A still of Connor and Rylee on DWTS (Image Source: X | @officialdwts)

Despite being at the bottom of the leaderboard for multiple weeks, Connor and Rylee have survived due to fan votes. Based on how things panned out in the semifinals, Connor was likely the top vote-getter. According to EW, 'DWTS' combines fan votes and judge scores using a special scoring system. "Say there's five couples and you’re in first place on that [judges] leaderboard, you get five judges ranking points. If you’re in second place, you get four, if you’re in third place, you get three, [fourth place,] two, [and fifth place,] one," executive producer Conrad Green explained. "We do the same with the amount of public votes. You add those two [separate] ranking points together, and the couple with the lowest combined total of those ranking points goes home."

In the semifinals, Harry Shum Jr. got 6 from the judges by being on top of the table. Connor got a 1 by being on the bottom. Harry got the lowest audience votes and therefore scored a 1 on that scale. Connor needed a 6 on the audience scale (highest rating) to survive against him (in case of a tie, fan votes act as the tiebreaker). The podcast host survived, which means he got the most votes. In the finale, Connor doesn't just need to survive; he needs to score better than at least one or two couples, which he hasn't been able to do. However, Rylee is pulling out all the stops for the freestyle, even taking help from her older sister and Mirrorball champion Lindsay. If Connor can even reach the middle of the judges' points table on finale night, he will be crowned the Season 35 winner. But his lack of progress compared to others makes it seem like a hard task, especially with the instant dance round.

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik

A still of Tatyana and Jan on DWTS (Image Source: X | @officialdwts)

The other fan favorites on the list are Tatyana and Jan. The duo is well loved on social media due to their camaraderie. Even though their performances have often been lacking, their emotional connection with the audience is unparalleled. Fans have appreciated Tatyana's progress every week, which many feel is the show's ultimate objective. Again, like Connor, she needs to come out on top in the finale, not just survive. However, she is more likely than Connor to do so, considering she earned her first perfect 10 while dancing a cha-cha to 'I Like It Like That' by Pete Rodríguez. If she can be in the top 3 of the judges' scoring table, the Len Goodman Mirrorball is likely hers.

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas

A still of Maura and Mark on DWTS (Image Source: X | @officialdwts)

Maura and Mark started their journey with a bang, but somewhere in the middle, they lost their spark. Many thought she might be eliminated in the semifinals, but the 'Traitors' alum gave two mind-blowing performances and saved her place. She performed a samba to 'Samba Vocalizado' by Luciano Perrone and a Viennese waltz to 'Shrike' by Hozier. They scored a 59/60 and went straight to the finale. Her samba is now all over social media, reigniting the fan engagement they previously lost. Mark Ballas is known for his breathtaking choreography, and if he produces two masterpieces in the finals, it might put the Mirrorball in the hands of this reality personality.

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach

A still of Daniella and Ezra on DWTS (Image Source: X | @officialdwts)

Since his Week 2 cha-cha, Ezra has been a frontrunner. However, they experienced a slight dip in engagement after Grammy Night and lost their face-off against Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov, raising questions about their ability against other contenders. Even in the semifinals, their quickstep left a lot to be desired. However, the couple staged a comeback with their fast-paced, unique jive to 'Footloose' by Kenny Loggins. The couple earned a perfect score and a spot in the finals. Daniella, known to bring unique pieces to life on stage, has promised something never done before on 'DWTS'. If this one is a hit with the audience, like her Halloween routine with Iman Shumpert, the pro may have another Mirrorball.

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov

A still of Amber and Pasha on DWTS (Image Source: X | @officialdwts)

Amber and Pasha have been giving it their all for weeks. Their lifts and moves have been the talk of the town, with millions recreating them on social media. After weeks of being so close, the couple also earned perfect scores in the semifinals. They seem to have the winning combination of fan engagement and votes to take it all. They will perform a quickstep to 'Sing, Sing, Sing' by Louis Prima and a freestyle to 'Like a Prayer' and 'Music' by Madonna. If they keep up their hot streak, the couple will walk away with the trophy.

These are our predictions, but again, with both coasts voting for the first time, anything can happen. Besides that, 'DWTS' fans have started a poll on Reddit and are sharing their top contender, with Amber taking the first spot. 'Dancing With the Stars' airs its finale at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT) on ABC and Disney+.