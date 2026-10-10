How to watch ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’? Release time, date and episode schedule

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 11 will focus on feuds, marital troubles and legal feuds of the cast

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' will soon begin its eleventh season. This season will feature Karen Huger, Wendy Osefo, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Stacey Rusch, and Tia Glover as series regulars. Courtney Ajinça will be a newcomer this season, while past alums Robyn Dixon and Monique Samuels will serve as friends. The new season will focus on the cast's interpersonal bonds and individual struggles. The season will concentrate specifically on Karen Huger’s marital troubles and Wendy Osefo’s legal issues with her husband Eddie. The trailer reveals that Karen plans to live separately from her husband Ray after spending six months in prison. The cast will also travel to London while feuding, which will deliver plenty of drama.

When does ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 11 come out?

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 11 premieres on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. ET, only on Bravo. The opening episode is named 'Read Between the Lies.' According to the synopsis, the premiere will cover a tense conversation between Wendy Osefo and Ashley Darby. In the confrontation, Wendy calls out Ashley for being pleased about another person's downfall. "The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 11 marks a season of growth, change, and unexpected turns," Bravo teased about the new season. "As familiar faces return and new dynamics emerge, the women of Potomac find themselves navigating shifting loyalties as renewed tensions with friendships are being tested like never before."

A still from RHOP — (Image Source: Bravo)

How and where to watch ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 11?

US viewers can watch new episodes every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. They can be streamed the next day on Peacock at 6 a.m. ET. The streaming service carries all seasons of RHOP, so fans can take a walk down memory lane.

Bravo: Watch Season 11 live on Sunday Nights at 8 p.m. ET

Peacock: Stream Season 11 episodes and catch up on previous seasons.

UK viewers: Season 11 episodes will be available on Hayu the day after their US release.

A still of Tia Glover, Ashley Darby, and Stacy Rusch from RHOP — (Image Source: Bravo)

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 11 full episode release schedule

Bravo has confirmed release dates for just the first four episodes. Details about future episodes are under wraps.

Episode 1- 'Read Between the Lies' on October 11, 2026

Episode 2- 'Sofia Home!' on October 18, 2026

Episode 3- TBA on October 25, 2026

Episode 4- TBA on November 01, 2026

Bravo has not revealed how many episodes RHOP will contain this season. The last two seasons had 20 episodes each; this one may also follow the same trend. To know more, keep a lookout here!







