‘Mormon Wives: Orange County’ gets promising renewal update after cliffhanger finale

That ‘To Be Continued’ finale left viewers waiting for answers, and Hulu has news about the future of ‘Mormon Wives: Orange County’.

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’ didn’t exactly tie things up before signing off. Season 1 ended with a “To Be Continued” message, leaving its relationship drama unresolved and viewers wondering whether there was more coming. All eight episodes had dropped on November 12. Less than two weeks later, Hulu has some news for anyone waiting to pick up where the women left off.

The streamer renewed ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’ for 20 more episodes on November 23. That’s a substantial jump from the eight episodes viewers got in Season 1, but it doesn’t necessarily mean a 20-episode second season. Hulu has previously ordered episodes in batches of 20 for the original show, then released them across two seasons. Orange County could get the same treatment.

There’s no Season 2 premiere date yet. Hulu hasn’t said how it will divide the new episodes, either. This renewal is separate from the 20-episode order for the original Utah series in August. The franchise is also getting another offshoot, with Whitney Leavitt’s own series announced earlier in November.

The spinoff’s return follows a launch that drew 20 million viewing hours in four days, according to Disney. That was 12% ahead of the original show’s Season 5 launch. After 11 days, Orange County had reached 35 million viewing hours worldwide on Hulu and Disney+. Together, the shows have now passed half a billion viewing hours globally.

Jen Affleck appears in both series, while Mayci Neeley made a cameo in Orange County, where her sister McCall DaPron is a cast member. Aspyn Ovard, Bobbi Althoff and Avery Woods are also among the women introduced in the first season. The women don’t all share the same relationship with Mormonism. DaPron and Jordan McClanahan are both current members of the Mormon church, while Ovard no longer identifies as Mormon.

Before the renewal, executive producers Jeff Jenkins and Lisa Filipelli were waiting for Hulu’s greenlight. The pair credited the show’s cast for its appeal. “We look for subjects, cast members, who are really ready to share. It’s not an easy thing to do,” Jenkins told The Hollywood Reporter.