‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 finally sets reunion release date with Andy Cohen, Ariana Madix as hosts

Emmy nominee Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen will be seen discussing the current season with the islanders and questioning them about their specific choices.

Peacock’s latest ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 concluded with the announcement of the winning couple. The show’s host, Ariana Madix, revealed Trinity and Bryce as the winning couple, who won the grand cash prize. Along with the two, the three finalist couples were Aniya-Carl (runner-ups), Melanie-Sincere (third place), and Kayda-Zach (fourth place). With the current season coming to an end, Ariana also announced exciting details related to the upcoming ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Reunion release date. During the finale, she shared, “I’m excited to announce…this isn’t the last time that you all are gonna be together. You and all of your fellow islanders will be at the ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Reunion.”

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 35 featuring the winning couple - Trinity and Bryce (Image Source: @Peacock)

Fans can stream the reunion on Peacock on August 31. In her unique style, the Emmy nominee host told the islanders, “Bye for now and I will see you all at the reunion.” The reunion episode will be released on the platform at 9 pm ET/ 6 pm PT, hosted by Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen. During the reunion, fans will witness the islanders reflecting on their time on the island, exploring connections, and sharing their overall experience in the Fijian villa. The hosts will interact with the couples, especially the finalists and the winning couple, and discuss what they have been up to since appearing on the dating show. Interestingly, fans who have been following the couple’s journey inside the villa will also learn more about their current relationship status.

A still from WWHL featuring show host Andy Cohen (Image Source: YouTube | @Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen)

The upcoming ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Reunion will be the second time when Andy and Ariana will be seen together hosting the event. Fans have seen him hosting various Bravo shows’ reunions along with Peacock’s ‘The Traitors’ reunion. Joining forces with the show host, Ariana, will make for an exciting watch for fans, as the two are quite iconic in their own way, and each has a unique way of interacting with the cast members and getting them to open up about their relationships and more. According to Peacock, ‘Love Island’ USA has been ranking as the #1 streaming reality show for five consecutive weeks. With the latest Season 8, they have noted 30% of the dating show’s viewers, including the newly joined audience. Additionally, the platform has reported over 4 billion video views across various social channels and has been ranked as the #1 social program since its launch.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 35 featuring the host, Ariana Madix, during the finale (Image Source: @Peacock)

Furthermore, the reunion is expected to unfold more drama as the islanders will face various questions about their time inside the villa. This is especially true for those who have been exploring their connections and whose actions have somehow hurt their partners, former partners, and fellow islanders. Many of the islanders have also developed a strong friendship with a few of their co-stars. After watching the show, they will learn more about how everyone’s time on the show went by and who said what behind each other’s backs. Even though the show is over and the winning couple is revealed, there is still more drama to come!