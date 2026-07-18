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Inside ‘Big Brother’ house: Where it’s filmed and how fans can attend live shows

Since Season 6, ‘Big Brother’ has been filmed in one location in California, which fans can also visit during live shows.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A photo of 'Big Brother' Season 28 house (Cover Image Source: CBS | Photo by Matthew Taplinger)
A photo of 'Big Brother' Season 28 house (Cover Image Source: CBS | Photo by Matthew Taplinger)

'Big Brother' USA has become everyone's favorite summer guilty pleasure in the last two decades. For those unaware, every year, several individuals are locked in a custom-built house, where they face Head of Household (HOH) competitions, Power of Veto (POV), Blockbuster, several twists and turns, and ultimately each other. In the end, the contestant who outsurvives the challenges walks out to confetti and $750,000. Fans may be curious about the location of this custom-built house, where a season's worth of experience takes place. 'Big Brother' may have new trials for its contestants every season, but in terms of its abode, it has remained fairly consistent. Since Season 6, the show has filmed on Stage 18 at Radford Studio Center (formerly CBS Studio Center), on 4024 Radford Avenue in Studio City, California.

Studio lot where 'Big Brother' is filmed (Image Source: Instagram |@radfordstudiocenter)
Studio lot where 'Big Brother' is filmed (Image Source: Instagram |@radfordstudiocenter)

The Radford Studio Center revealed on its social media that the entire production takes place on its lot. From Diary Rooms to backyard competitions, everything is created and operated by a crew from Studio City. The team rebuilds the soundstage and outdoor set every year, according to their requirements. The location is quite famous among the CBS show's fanbase and, unfortunately, has invited unwanted attention across the years. Back in 'Big Brother' Season 24, the fans, disheartened by Joseph's impending eviction, apparently sent a wall yeller in the backyard. As a result, the producers almost cut the entire live feed from the 'Dyre Fest' portion of the house. Despite these irksome issues, the relationship between Radford Studio and Big Brother USA has remained strong. 

Joseph Abdin in BB24 (Image Source: CBS)
Joseph Abdin in BB24 (Image Source: CBS)

For this season, 'Big Brother' has incorporated several unique features in the house. The abode features a time-bending hallway, a living room depicting several eras, a relic-lab hallway, a clockwork bathroom, and more, aligning with its 'time-trip' theme. Futuristic Sleep Pods Room, The Artifact Bedroom, and the Upstairs Lounge are also eye-catching features. Before the season's premiere, Julie Chen Moonves gave a tour of the house to Entertainment Tonight. 'Big Brother' USA leans heavily on fan engagement. Apart from popular votes, the show also strives to give its fans a "live" experience of the various events. The evictions are aired live every Thursday, and the live feeds ensure that fans know what is going on in the house most of the time.

A still from the latest 'Big Brother' Season 28 promo featuring the theme (Image Source: YouTube | @Big Brother)
A still from the latest 'Big Brother' Season 28 promo featuring the theme (Image Source: YouTube | @Big Brother)

There are also opportunities available for fans to experience the show live from the studio. The tickets are available for free on On Camera Audience. However, very limited passes are available, and fans must queue early for this golden chance. Fans on Reddit who have visited the studio have shared their experience in the forum. As per the post, the audience needs to be on time, cannot carry phones inside, and should not interact with contestants, especially those headed to the jury. Fans also get show goodies and a chance to engage with Julie Chen Moonves and the hype guy. 'Big Brother' continues to air Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS

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