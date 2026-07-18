Is ‘Big Brother’ on tonight? Here’s when the next Season 28 episode airs after Week 2’s HOH nominations

CBS skipped another night of ‘Big Brother’ Season 28. Here’s why there’s no episode today and what happened after the first eviction.

‘Big Brother’ Season 28 fans are used to checking in with the house several times a week, so it was understandable that many were left scratching their heads when no new episode aired on Friday, July 17. And if you were hoping Saturday, July 18, would make up for it, there is another bit of disappointing news: CBS is not airing a new installment today either. The good news? The break won’t last long. The next episode of ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 is scheduled to air on Sunday, July 19, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. While the brief pause may feel longer than it actually is, it is simply part of the show’s regular broadcast pattern rather than an unexpected interruption, unlike many scripted television series that air once a week; ‘Big Brother’ follows a multi-night schedule.

Host Julie Chen Moonves pose for a photo from the set of 'Big Brother' Season 28 (Image Source: CBS)

New episodes typically arrive every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT. That means Monday, Tuesday, Fridays and Saturdays are usually left off the calendar, even when fans are eager to find out what happens next. For anyone planning to watch live, the episode will be available on CBS and can also be streamed at the same time through Paramount+ with the Premium subscription tier. Those who do not have the Premium plan won’t be left behind for long, as each episode becomes available on Paramount+ the following day regardless of subscription level.

A still from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Episode 5's BB Block Buster challenge featuring eliminated housemate Ashley Trail (Image Source: CBS)

With another episode only a day away, viewers are naturally wondering where the game currently stands after the latest eviction. Week 2 has already brought major changes. The biggest moment came during Thursday’s live episode, when Ashley Trail became the first contestant sent packing this season. The vote was not even close. Every remaining houseguest voted against Ashley, resulting in a unanimous 14-0 eviction and officially ending her Season 28 journey. As is tradition, the game wasted no time moving forward.

A still of Rick Devens from 'Survivor' (Image Source: CBS)

Immediately after the live eviction wrapped up, the remaining players competed in a new Head of Household (HOH) challenge. This time, the power landed in the hands of a familiar reality television face. Rick Devens, widely recognized by fans for his memorable run on ‘Survivor’, claimed victory in the Head of Household competition. His win instantly placed him in charge of the house and forced everyone else to start rethinking their strategies. Rick did not take long to make his first big move. For Week 2, he placed Jason De Puy, Melody Morris, and Lyric Medeiros on the nomination block. Those three contestants now face an uncertain week as they fight to avoid becoming the next person evicted from the competition.