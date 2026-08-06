Does Harry Jowsey get married? ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ ending spoilers and winner, revealed

In a major spoiler, the details related to the ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ finale and what happened after have been revealed.

Netflix’s latest reality show, ‘Let’s Marry Harry’, released its first batch of episodes on August 5. While the finale will air on August 12, Reality Steve has revealed the spoilers for what is to come. The show features 20 female participants, one of whom will be chosen by Harry by the end of the experiment. Throughout the show, the ‘Too Hot To Handle’ star will form emotional connections and chemistry with the participants and eventually choose one of them to get married. Along with him, the show will also feature Harry’s friends, Amanda Kloots, Sonny Henty, and Georgia Hassarati, to help him navigate various situations and reach the ultimate decision.

A still from ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

Before Netflix’s official release, fans learned about the show’s finale results and what happened next. According to a spoiler released by Reality Steve, via Instagram, Amber Mozo, 30, was the one Harry chose. The Hawaiian participant not only got engaged, but married to Harry, as Steve stated, “Harry and Amber didn’t get engaged at the end of the season. They got married!” Further, the spoiler mentioned, “However, I use the term married loosely. Let’s just say they got ‘tv married’ because they never actually got a marriage certificate after filming ended.” After learning about such a huge decision by the reality star, fans must be wondering what happened later. That’s an interesting question.

A still from ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

Further, the spoiler also revealed Harry’s current relationship status and whether he and Amber are still together after the cameras stopped rolling: “No, Harry and Amber are no longer together. They broke up earlier this year. True love is dead, I tell ya.’” The post on the social media platform has gained a lot of reactions and responses from viewers. On the Netflix show, Harry reflected on how he decided to get married. It was after his father’s passing, when he returned to LA; he thought, ‘I don’t have anyone.’ Like I don’t have someone I can share this with and someone that I could start a family with. And I’m ready to have my person.”

​Sharing more on Harry’s decision to get married, one of his best friends, Kloots, via PEOPLE, shared, “Knowing him, he just has a goal in mind and goes for it. And he really did want to get married. After he lost his father, he was laser-focused.” As for Harry, he has been part of several reality shows. This includes ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 1, where he was one of the winners. After that, he participated in ‘Perfect Match’ Season 2. He has also been on ‘Floor Is Lava’, ‘The Amazing Race Australia’, ‘Love Island Australia’, ‘Dancing With the Stars’, and more. The reality TV star also debuted his acting project on Netflix with ‘The Wrong Paris.’