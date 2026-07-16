Who won the Power of Veto on ‘Big Brother’ 28? Episode 4 reveals final nominees ahead of BB Blockbuster

The first Power of Veto winner has shaken up ‘Big Brother’ Season 28, putting a new houseguest in danger ahead of Thursday's eviction

The first eviction week on ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 just took a surprising turn. After Sunday's episode ended with Head of Household Dee Valladares putting three houseguests on the chopping block, Episode 4 delivered the season's first Power of Veto competition. During the July 15 episode, one nominee secured safety, a replacement was named, and now three different players are fighting to survive before Thursday night's live eviction. New Jersey contestant Mallory Aurichio entered the week in a difficult position after Dee Valladares placed her on the nomination block alongside Yash Patel and Taylor Brown. For a while, it looked like Mallory might spend the next several days wondering whether her game would end almost as quickly as it began. Instead, she flipped the script.

A screengrab of Mallory Aurichio from her introduction clip for 'Big Brother' Season 28 (Image Source: Instagram | @bigbrothercbs)

Mallory won the first Power of Veto of the season, guaranteeing her safety and removing herself from danger before eviction night. As is tradition in ‘Big Brother’, the veto holder has the option to leave nominations unchanged or remove one nominee from the block. Since Mallory herself was nominated, using the power was an easy decision. Once she took herself off the block, Dee was forced to nominate another houseguest in her place. That single victory changed things completely and left the Head of Household scrambling to make another move. The decision ultimately came down to Ashley Trail and Barrett Pfeiffer. During the episode, Dee explained that she wanted to maintain the balance between the Head of Household teams rather than stacking nominees from one side.

Screengrabs of Ashley Trail and Barrett Pfeiffer from their introduction clips for 'Big Brother' Season 28 (Image Source: Instagram | @bigbrothercbs)

Instead of nominating Barrett, Dee placed Ashley on the block. As a result, the three nominees heading into the next stage of the week are now Yash Patel, Taylor Brown, and Ashley Trail. Before the Power of Veto competition, Mallory broke down in tears while telling Dee she was afraid of becoming the season's first evictee. Dee admitted that although Yash was her main target, Mallory was also a possible backup. Refusing to give up, Mallory promised she would keep fighting. While Mallory can finally breathe a little easier, the pressure is now on the remaining nominees, all of whom still have one more opportunity to save themselves.

Screengrabs of Yash Patel and Taylor Brown from their introduction clips for 'Big Brother' Season 28 (Image Source: Instagram | @bigbrothercbs)

The three remaining nominees will now compete in the BB Blockbuster competition during Thursday's live episode on July 16. The competition gives nominated houseguests one final opportunity to escape eviction. Whoever wins the BB Blockbuster immediately earns safety and comes off the block. That leaves the other two nominees vulnerable as the rest of the house casts its votes. Only one of those two players will survive the eviction ceremony. The other will become the very first houseguest to be eliminated from Season 28.