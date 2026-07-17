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Julie Chen Moonves calls out ‘Survivor’ alum’s ‘Big Brother’ antics: ‘Go back to the Island...’

Julie Chen Moonves says Rick Devens’ alliance leak shows he has yet to adjust to the ‘Big Brother’ game, after calling out his gameplay.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
(L) Julie Chen Moonves attends CBS Fest 2026 at Paramount Pictures Studios on April 15, 2026, in Los Angeles, California; (R) Rick Devens poses in a promotional portrait for ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 (Cover Image Source: (L) Getty Images | Photo by Julian H
(L) Julie Chen Moonves attends CBS Fest 2026 at Paramount Pictures Studios on April 15, 2026, in Los Angeles, California; (R) Rick Devens poses in a promotional portrait for ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 (Cover Image Source: (L) Getty Images | Photo by Julian H

Julie Chen Moonves has questioned Rick Devens’ early strategy on ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 after the ‘Survivor’ alum shared details about one alliance with members of another group. The host said Devens’ approach may have worked differently on ‘Survivor,’ but she believes he has not yet adapted to the show's social structure. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in an interview, Moonves said, “I’m surprised how little Rick Devens gets this game. And how much Dee gets it and got it right away.” She then added, “I know people love Devens, and he was great at Survivor. This ain’t Survivor, honey. This here Big Brother.”

Still of Rick Devens in 'Survivor 50' (Image Source: CBS)
Still of Rick Devens in 'Survivor 50' (Image Source: CBS)

Moonves said she had initially been interested in seeing how Devens would play because they both had backgrounds in morning television. “I’m like: Okay, I was rooting for you in the beginning because you’re a former morning news anchor, as was I,” she told the outlet. “But then with his loose lips, he quickly lost me. I thought: No, dude. And then when I saw Dee look at him like, ‘You did what?!’ I was like….” Her reaction followed Devens' decision to tell Angela Murray and Drew Campbell about a second alliance he and Dee Valladares had formed.

That second group, called the Red Corner, included Chuk Anyanwu, Haley Thogmartin, and Kamu Kirk. Devens and Valladares reportedly did not plan to remain loyal to it, but Moonves suggested that sharing the information could backfire if it reached the other members. “Oh, it was terrible,” she said. “I was like, ‘Go back to the island, dude! I’m gonna snuff out your flame.’” The line referenced the torch-snuffing ritual used when a contestant is voted out of ‘Survivor.’ Moonves was more positive about Valladares, who previously won ‘Survivor 45.’ She said she had initially been unsure about bringing two former ‘Survivor’ players into the ‘Big Brother’ house, but Valladares’ early decisions changed her view. “You know, I was kind of against two former Survivors coming in, and now I find myself pulling for Dee. Because she gets it,” Moonves said. Her comments highlighted the difference she sees between Valladares’ awareness of the game and Devens’ willingness to reveal information.

Rick Devens competes in a challenge on ‘Survivor’ (Image Source: CBS)
Rick Devens competes in a challenge on ‘Survivor’ (Image Source: CBS)

The host also praised returning player Angela Murray, calling her “television gold,” though she stopped short of predicting a win. Moonves said she was waiting to see how Murray would respond if she gained power, especially as Head of Household, where nominations could affect her relationships in the house. As for her early winner picks, she said, “I have $5 on Drew. I have $5 on LaTrice.” She also described herself as a “fair-weather fan” whose support could change as the season develops. ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 airs on CBS on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

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