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Netflix sets release date for ‘Trinity’ in a dramatic trailer

'Trinity,' starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Richard Madden, follows a naval officer who suspects the US Secretary of Defense is at center of a conspiracy.
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
Gugu Mbatha-Raw in a still from 'Trinity' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)
Gugu Mbatha-Raw in a still from 'Trinity' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

Netflix has set December 1 as the premiere date of 'Trinity', its upcoming political thriller starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Richard Madden. The streamer unveiled the release date alongside the series' first trailer and a batch of first-look images.

Created by 'Bodyguard' creator and 'Line of Duty' writer Jed Mercurio, 'Trinity' follows Commander Katherine Decker, played by Mbatha-Raw, a naval officer whose involvement with the charismatic US Secretary of Defense Webb Preston, played by Madden, leads her to suspect he is at the center of a dangerous conspiracy.

Richard Madden in a still from 'Trinity' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

The trailer opens aboard the nuclear submarine USS Kansas, where Decker comes close to launching a tactical nuclear weapon at hostile targets that suddenly disappear from radar. As tensions escalate, she becomes entangled with Preston, whose ambitious plans for global security may conceal a darker agenda.

The footage teases a mounting international crisis, with radar locks, torpedo maneuvers, secret codes, and gunfights as the world edges toward the brink of war. The cast also includes Marcia Gay Harden, JD Pardo, Bruce Greenwood, Robert Wisdom, Kirk Acevedo, Ben Cotton, James Remar, Jason Ralph, and Mark O’Brien.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw in a still from 'Trinity' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

Mercurio serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer, alongside executive producers Bradley Gardner, Wendy Mericle, and Jimmy Mulville for HTM Television. Michael Cuesta directed the pilot and also executive produces. 20th Television is the studio behind the series.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw is known for acclaimed performances in 'Belle' and 'Beyond the Lights,' as well as roles in 'The Morning Show,' 'Loki,' and 'Surface.' Richard Madden rose to international prominence as Robb Stark in 'Game of Thrones' and won a Golden Globe for his role in the thriller 'Bodyguard.' His other credits include 'Cinderella,' 'Rocketman,' '1917,' 'Eternals,' and the spy series 'Citadel.'

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