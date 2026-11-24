‘The Four Seasons’ Season 3 gives David Tennant a bigger role after surprise finale cameo

David Tennant’s Gianpiero joins the group’s getaways in ‘The Four Seasons’ Season 3, opening up new possibilities after Anne’s Italian encounter.

Anne had only meant to make an old fling jealous. Instead, ‘The Four Seasons’ ended its second season with her meeting a man who shared her imaginary boyfriend’s name. David Tennant was the face behind that surprise, appearing as her neighbor Gianpiero in Italy. It was a brief introduction, but the Netflix comedy has a much longer stay planned for him in Season 3.

Deadline reported that Tennant has signed on as a series regular for Season 3. He is the comedy’s first new regular since its launch. The ‘Doctor Who’ actor joins Tina Fey, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani, Erika Henningsen and Colman Domingo. His arrival brings the regular cast back to seven after Steve Carell’s departure following Nick’s death in Season 1. Gianpiero is being positioned as a potential love interest for Kenney-Silver’s Anne.

Marco Calvani, Tina Fey, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Will Forte (L–R) sightseeing in Italy in ‘The Four Seasons’ Season 2 (Image Source: Netflix)

That possibility grew out of Anne’s attempt to reconnect with Mark Brett (Steven Pasquale). After learning her summer fling had a girlfriend, Anne claimed she was dating someone called Gianpiero. She later chose to stay in Trento, house-sitting for Danny and Claude after they returned to Philadelphia. Then her real neighbor turned up with packages delivered to him by mistake, including a pair of her pants he had tried on.

The producers describe Gianpiero as a Scottish-Italian expat, and he’ll be joining the group on its travels. They told Deadline, “He joins the group and, as you can imagine, he’s the perfect traveling companion and addition to our ensemble.” Fey had already explained the thinking behind Anne’s potential match in Netflix’s June 8 finale breakdown. “The way we pitched it to David was, ‘What would happen if Anne chose someone who was similar to her?’” she said.

Filming for Season 3 is underway, though Netflix has yet to announce a release date. The comedy, created by Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield from Alan Alda’s 1981 film, follows the friends through four seasonal getaways. Its eight-episode seasons divide those trips into two-episode arcs. Tennant is also continuing his role in ‘Rivals’ and will guest-star in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 6.