Where is Karen Read now? 'The Trials of Karen Read' revisits her fight for justice

The prosecution alleged that Karen Read had driven her SUV into her partner, John O’Keefe, who was found in the snow in January 2022

On November 23, Netflix aired a three-part documentary titled ‘The Trials of Karen Read’, which details a three-year-long trial. Although Karen Read is now a free woman, she continues to spend considerable time in court, both as a plaintiff and a defendant. Away from her court appearances, she primarily lives with her parents in North Dighton, Massachusetts.

A still from ‘The Trials of Karen Read’ (Image Source: Netflix)

Following her second trial, a jury on June 18, 2025, acquitted Read of charges of second-degree murder and failure to stop after causing a deadly accident. Her initial trial concluded in a mistrial back in July 2024. The prosecution alleged that she had driven her SUV into her partner, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, who was found in the snow outside a home in Canton in January 2022, following a night of drinking. However, Read’s defense team contended that John had been killed inside the house and that she had been framed. The second jury found her guilty of drunk driving, and she received a one-year probation sentence.

Speaking to TODAY in June, Read explained that she is currently unemployed and has yet to regain her driving license. She said, “This was always our plan, that I had to save my own life first. I can’t do anything if I’m not free. I had to fight for my freedom for years, and I knew as it unfolded I was never going to be able to just forget that this happened to me, that I was wronged in this way. I couldn’t just go back to life as it was. I have to continue fighting for justice.” She added, “And I think it would be a waste for me to just disappear and go live on an island, although I would like to do that.”

Read’s lawsuits are another part of her ongoing legal battle. In June, she filed a claim against the Massachusetts State Police and the town of Canton, alleging negligence and civil conspiracy, according to court records cited by Boston.com. This included inappropriate messages shared by former State Police trooper Michael Proctor, who was dismissed from the force in March 2025, and former Canton sergeant Sean Goode. The State Police have since agreed to settle with Read for $100,000. Her claim against the town of Canton, however, remains pending. Furthermore, in November 2025, she initiated another federal claim against multiple witnesses and investigators.

Read’s defense is also a key element of her battle. In August 2024, John O’Keefe’s family brought a claim for wrongful death against Read and two Canton bars, the Waterfall Bar & Grille and C.F. McCarthy’s. Interestingly, the four individuals who brought a defamation claim against her are also featured in the Netflix docuseries. Read has chosen not to feature in the series. However, audio from an interview with reporter Gretchen Voss, published in Boston Magazine in 2023, was used to provide her voiceover. All three episodes of the show are available to stream on Netflix.