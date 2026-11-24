Was Karen Read found guilty? Netflix’s new doc revisits a true crime case with major legal update

The docuseries brings back the Canton witnesses who say the Free Karen Read movement upended their lives

Karen Read was found not guilty of murder in 2025, and Netflix’s three-part docuseries ‘The Trials of Karen Read’ revisits the case as her civil lawsuits proceed through the courts. She has been brought before the courts twice following Boston police officer John O’Keefe’s body being discovered in snow in Canton in January 2022. Her first trial concluded with a jury unable to reach a verdict, leading to a retrial. On June 18, 2025, the jury returned a not-guilty verdict for Read with respect to second-degree murder, manslaughter by drink and driving, and leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death. She was instead convicted of driving whilst under the influence, and given a sentence of 1 year on probation by Presiding Judge Beverly Cannone.

A still from ‘The Trials of Karen Read’ (Image Source: Netflix)

Read is now the plaintiff in a civil lawsuit related to the investigation into O’Keefe’s death. Last week, Plymouth Superior Court Judge Mark Gildea dismissed her conspiracy lawsuit against Canton and allowed her negligence lawsuit to proceed, according to NBC Boston. The judge also dismissed Canton’s position that the liability claim was filed too late. Read filed the lawsuit in June 2025, amended it in March 2026, and also included claims against the Massachusetts State Police. O’Keefe’s estate also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against her.

In an associated development, the Massachusetts State Police have paid Read $100k to resolve all her complaints against them, reports WCVB. In exchange, Read has agreed to drop two of those complaints and accept a $100k award in favor of the balance. Her legal team further noted that she has instituted corresponding proceedings in the remaining venues. As such, the Netflix docuseries’ focus will be the key witnesses identified by Read’s defense team. They put forward the possibility that Brian Albert, Colin Albert, and Brian Higgins were responsible for O’Keefe’s death, and pointed to the role of Jennifer McCabe as the mastermind. Each of these individuals gave evidence across the two trials, and all spoke about the impact the “Free Karen Read” campaign and online personality Aidan Kearney (‘Turtleboy’) had upon their lives. Dishonorably discharged MA State Police Officer Michael Proctor provides an alternative perspective of the investigation. The three episodes consist of over two hours of interviews with the witnesses, covering multiple years of proceedings.

A still from ‘The Trials of Karen Read’ (Image Source: Netflix)

As reported by CBS Boston, Read chose not to participate in any filming for the documentary. However, excerpts of a 2023 interview she conducted with Boston Magazine journalist Gretchen Voss form a substantial portion of the series, and Voss can be seen appearing in several clips. One legal commentator has opined that Read’s willingness to speak to the press has served her well in the context of the criminal actions, but may prove detrimental in the civil proceedings. Additionally, each of the above 4 individuals has instituted defamation proceedings against Read and Turtleboy. The project was confirmed by Netflix in July 2024 and is directed by Danielle Johnson and Rob Miller for Sandpaper Films.