‘MobLand’ Season 3 adds a ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ star as filming gets underway

From Waverly Place to the Harrigans’ world, a Disney alum joins ‘MobLand’ Season 3 in a role the show is keeping under wraps.

Harry da Souza’s vacation was over before it began in the ‘MobLand’ Season 2 finale. The series, meanwhile, is already back at work. Cameras started rolling on Season 3 during the week of November 16, before the second season wrapped its 10-episode run on November 20. Now, a ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ actor is joining the cast of the Paramount+ crime drama.

Gregg Sulkin has joined ‘MobLand’ in a recurring role, with his character details being kept under wraps. Disney viewers know him as Mason Greyback from ‘Wizards of Waverly Place,’ and he returned to that part this summer. Sulkin appeared in the four-part ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ finale, which also brought back Jennifer Stone as Harper Finkle. The episodes aired on Disney Channel on August 4 before arriving on Disney+ the following day.

Gregg Sulkin wrapped in a quilt in a still from ‘Runaways’ (Image Source: Hulu)

He joins returning leads Tom Hardy as Harry da Souza, Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan and Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan. Paramount+ has not yet confirmed which other members of the Season 2 cast will return. Away from his Disney work, Sulkin has appeared in ‘World on Fire,’ ‘The Six Triple Eight’ and ‘The Kollective.’ He also recently joined the cast of PBS Masterpiece’s ‘The Forsytes.’

Johnny Flynn’s Frankie Cooper ends Season 2 alive but held captive by Conrad and Maeve in their barn. The finale, ‘The Queen Is Dead,’ also left Harry’s wife, Jan, played by Joanne Froggatt, caught in a car bombing. Eddie Harrigan planted the device in Harry’s car but accidentally set it off after dropping the detonator. Jan was inside when the vehicle exploded, just as Harry was preparing to take his family on vacation. Her death has not been confirmed, leaving that question hanging as production on the next season continues.

Paramount+ renewed ‘MobLand’ on September 3, before Season 2 premiered, so the show’s future was settled before that ending. The streamer has not announced a Season 3 premiere date or released an official synopsis. Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios produce the series, with Guy Ritchie and Jez Butterworth among its executive producers. Both completed seasons are streaming on Paramount+.