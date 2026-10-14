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Aaron Sorkin opens up on possible 'West Wing' revival: 'Would be fun...'

Aaron Sorkin shares what keeps 'The West Wing' on his mind, 20 years after the NBC drama ended.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Aaron Sorkin speaks onstage during Netflix's "The Trial of the Chicago 7" Los Angeles Drive In Event (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)
Aaron Sorkin speaks onstage during Netflix's "The Trial of the Chicago 7" Los Angeles Drive In Event (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

For seven seasons, 'The West Wing' brought viewers inside President Josiah “Jed” Bartlet’s White House, where governing came with arguments, compromises, and decisions. The NBC drama ended in 2006, but the possibility of another chapter continues to draw interest. Aaron Sorkin is among those who still think about returning. The creator has revisited the idea, while acknowledging what could make it difficult.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Sorkin said, “There’s probably a couple of seconds every day when I think about it.” He was discussing his latest film, 'The Social Reckoning,' when the conversation turned to the series. Returning “would be fun,” he said, adding, “I miss it.” His comments offer fans insight into his interest, though they do not confirm that a revival is in development.

He continued, “It would be very, very tricky to do in the current environment.” He did not outline a proposed storyline or explain how a new version would approach present-day politics. His reservations echo concerns he raised after the show’s 25th-anniversary reunion at the White House in September 2024. The reunion prompted him to reconsider a return, although he worried the series could be viewed as a rebuttal to the Trump era.

After the reunion, Sorkin told Variety he would consider returning “If I had an idea.” He added, “I didn’t think about it seriously, frankly, until today… We’ll see what happens when I wake up tomorrow. But if you’re asking me now, this is how I feel.” Walking through the building had prompted thoughts about stories the original series had never explored. However, he also said, “The worry would be that everything we did on the show would be seen as a rebuttal to the world of Donald Trump.

In the latest EW interview, Sorkin was also asked how Bartlet might respond to the current state of politics. “I’d like to take a little time before I put words in Jed Bartlet’s mouth,” he said. “I’ll just say that I don’t think his reaction would be dissimilar to most of our reactions to what’s going on right now.” He stopped short of giving the character a specific response.

William Devane (L), John Spencer (C) and John Goodman (R) in a scene from 'The West Wing' (Image source: Warner Bros Pictures)
William Devane (L), John Spencer (C) and John Goodman (R) in a scene from 'The West Wing' (Image source: Warner Bros Pictures)

Martin Sheen played Bartlet throughout the drama’s run from 1999 to 2006. The series followed the president and his senior staff as they handled the responsibilities of his administration. Its ensemble included Rob Lowe, Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford, John Spencer, Richard Schiff, Dulé Hill and Stockard Channing. The latest interview did not establish whether any of those actors would be involved in another version.

Whitford has also recently expressed interest in a limited-series return. That interest adds to the discussion surrounding another chapter, but cast enthusiasm is separate from an official announcement. Sorkin has not announced a production schedule, returning cast, or release date. For now, his latest comments leave the possibility open without establishing plans to bring 'The West Wing' back.

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