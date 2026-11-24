Where is Michael Proctor now? Former Karen Read investigator grabs spotlight again after Netflix doc

Michael Proctor sent a series of messages in a group chat about Karen Read, which included derogatory remarks about her

Netflix’s latest documentary, ‘The Trials of Karen Read,’ has drawn viewers’ attention to the infamous case that unfolded in 2022 in Canton, Massachusetts. The case began when Boston police officer John O’Keefe was found unresponsive in the snow outside a home in Canton. Suspicion fell on his girlfriend, Karen Read, and it was alleged that she had driven into her partner after a night of drinking. The recently released three-part docuseries features interviews with O’Keefe’s family members, key witnesses from the night of the incident, former Massachusetts State Police trooper Michael Proctor, journalists, and two jurors from the second trial.

Among the interviews featured in the documentary, Proctor’s appearance caught viewers’ attention. The former trooper served as the lead investigator in the Karen Read case and was responsible for seizing her cellphone and vehicle. According to CNN, Proctor sent a series of messages in a group chat about Read. One of them read, “There will be some serious charges brought on this girl…She’s a whack job c***. Zero chance she skates. She’s f******.” The messages came to light during testimony from Proctor’s childhood friend, Jonathan Diamandis, who was also part of the group chat. About 24 hours after the investigation began, Proctor also wrote, “Yeah, she’s a babe. Weird Fall River accent though. No a**.”

A still from ‘The Trials of Karen Read’ (Image Source: Netflix)

Notably, the messages were presented to jurors during Read’s first trial and had already become public knowledge. The trial ended with a hung jury. Proctor subsequently became a central figure in the case, with Read’s defense attorneys accusing him of conducting a biased investigation. Jurors also heard testimony about other sexist messages he had sent to colleagues, including his superiors. In one exchange, he commented that there were “no nudes” found while searching Read’s cellphone.

Proctor was relieved of duty in July 2024. In March 2025, ahead of Read’s retrial, he was fired following an internal review. According to the Massachusetts State Police trial board, he had committed several violations of MSP policy. During the first trial, the former lead investigator also apologized on the stand for making “unprofessional” comments. Read, meanwhile, pleaded not guilty to charges including second-degree murder and vehicular manslaughter. The court found her not guilty of the two charges, but she was convicted of a drunk-driving charge.

A still from ‘The Trials of Karen Read’ (Image Source: Netflix)

Meanwhile, a September 22, 2026, report from Massachusetts Legal Resources offered an update on Proctor, stating that he had not spoken publicly since 2024. Publicly available reports have also not confirmed where he currently lives or whether he has taken up new employment. Norfolk DA-elect Djuna Perkins, who is scheduled to take office on January 6, 2027, told WCVB that she planned to review pending and closed cases handled by Proctor. She added that if his biases had affected the outcomes, the team would need to reopen the cases.