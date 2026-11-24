‘Line of Fire’ explosive mid-season finale sees Thanksgiving dinner get messy before hiatus

Several secrets involving Micah, Sydney, Jane, Mike, and more came to light in the latest episode

'Line of Fire' returned with another thrilling episode on NBC. Before going on a hiatus, 'Blind Eye' brought the family together for a Thanksgiving dinner, which soon took a messy turn. The Hollingsworth family arrived with their better halves, as Mike Sr.'s new girlfriend Emily (Zoë Winters), Jane's senator boyfriend Terry, and Russ' (Taylor Bloom) girlfriend Tasha, all gathered for the occasion. However, the image of a close-knit family began to crumble as long-buried secrets came to light. It began with Micah and Sydney's secret relationship being exposed. Then, Jane (Hope Davis) and Mike's liaisons took the spotlight, followed by the revelation about Russ’ moment with Brandon (Tyler Posey). At one point, Jane also wanted to tell everyone that Jack (Charlie Barnett) was alive, but Mike stopped her.

A still from 'Line of Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Ralph Bavaro)

The revelations caused several relationships to fall apart. Jane and Terry parted ways, and so did Emily and Mike (Peter Krause). However, the latter couple's situation doesn't seem so straightforward. After leaving Mike, she informed someone, “None of them know anything. Mark them safe.” Then she went to remove her name from her apartment. Could this mean she was keeping an eye on the Hollingsworths for someone? If so, who? The show offered no answers. The situation became even more sinister when Jane revealed Jack’s status to an imposter posing as Terry’s contact.

A still of Emily from 'Line of Fire' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Ralph Bavaro)

Nia then arrived at the scene. She alleged Jane made her seem like a corrupt agent to her bosses. Jane urged her to think clearly, warning that someone was coming after them. Her suspicions proved correct when the imposter joined them outside and pulled a gun on her. Before he could shoot Jane, Jack ran him over. Nia drew her weapon and ordered Jack to surrender. In an unexpected turn, Jane tackled Nia, giving Jack a chance to escape. The episode left several questions unanswered, with viewers waiting to see the fallout from the revelations and the killing. However, they will have to wait a little longer. According to Fiction Horizon, the show is expected to return after its explosive mid-season finale on January 4, 2027; however, an official confirmation from NBC is awaited.