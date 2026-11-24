Does Sonny suffer from Capgras Syndrome? ‘Phony’ Episode 7 deepens the impostor mystery

In ‘Phony’s’ penultimate episode, Sonny doubts his diagnosis as weird anomalies

'Phony' returned with its penultimate episode, and things are still a mess. Episode 7, titled 'What Comes Up?', picks up with Sonny Cooke (Sam Nivola) seemingly giving up on finding his real mother. After sharing his doubts with his therapist, he is diagnosed with Capgras syndrome. According to Cleveland Clinic, the condition is a kind of delusional misidentification syndrome, where an individual begins to think that a family member or close friend is an impostor. The diagnosis aligns with Sonny's situation, as he has been misidentifying his mother, Ellen Cooke (Connie Britton), since the beginning. The therapist gives Sonny an exercise called an auditory bypass exercise, which could improve his condition.

A still from 'Phony' (Image Source: Hulu)

In this exercise, Sonny and his mother talk with their back to each other. The therapist hopes Ellen's voice may bring Sonny the comfort her face can not. However, the exercise does not work. Despite trying his best, Sonny isn't convinced that the said condition is causing his paranoia. He continues picking up on clues that there is more to the story. He sees the mysterious van everywhere, along with other anomalies. He spots a picture of himself starring in the school's stage production of 'Mary Poppins'. The catch is he remembers watching the play, but never starring in it. Other abnormalities include tripping on a step in his house, as if it had been moved without his knowledge, and his gift to Chloe (Mahaela Park) containing a heart instead of a star, he remembered.

A still of Sonny Cooke (Sam Nivola) from 'Phony' (Image Source: Hulu)

During his search of Sharla's (Meera Syal) dog, Weldon (Colter Lee) finds a dildo that Sonny had in his crashed car. Surprisingly, the dog turns up with another dildo. Sonny does not remember ever having two dildos. These instances make him doubt the things he is being told even more. Ultimately, he pushes these thoughts aside and throws the dildos off the cliff. The problems, though, persist as Sonny returns home to find his long-lost father while Weldon finds Sonny's previously missing phone. To find out how it all ends, tune in next Tuesday for the season finale only on Hulu.